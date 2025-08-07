Anti-Terror Operation In J&K's Kulgam Enters Seventh Day

The officials said the security forces were using all means, including drones and helicopters, to track down the terrorists.

Representative image Photo: PTI
  • The anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district entered the seventh day

  • Army's Northern Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma reviewed the security situation

The anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district entered the seventh day on Thursday -- the longest so far this year -- as security forces continued to battle the ultras hiding in the deep forest area, officials said.

Army's Northern Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma reviewed the security situation and counter-terrorism grid in South Kashmir, where he was also briefed upon the ongoing operation.

"The operation has entered its seventh day and is going on," the officials said.

They said intermittent exchange of firing continued on Thursday morning.

The officials said the security forces were using all means, including drones and helicopters, to track down the terrorists in the difficult terrain in the forest area.

Two terrorists have been killed while at least two security forces personnel were injured in the encounter which began on Friday last after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a forest area at Akhal in the south Kashmir district, following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

After an initial exchange of fire between the two sides on Friday evening, the operation was halted for the night, but the cordon was strengthened, and additional reinforcements were rushed to the area, officials said.

Firing resumed on Saturday last, during which two terrorists were killed, the officials said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists has not been ascertained so far, they added.

This is the longest anti-terror operation in the Kashmir valley so far this year.

Lt Gen Sharma complimented all ranks for their steadfastness and resilience enabling Indian Army's resolute commitment in ensuring peace and security in the region.

