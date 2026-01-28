Suryakumar Yadav Climbs Five Spots To Seventh In ICC T20I Rankings After Stellar Peformance During IND Vs NZ Series

India captain Suryakumar Yadav jumps five places to seventh in ICC T20I batting rankings after strong New Zealand series, boosting India ahead of World Cup

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav bats during the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Nagpur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
India captain Suryakumar Yadav on Wednesday climbed five places to seventh in the ICC men's T20I rankings following a prolific run in the ongoing five-match home series against New Zealand, which India currently lead 3-0.

The former No.1 batter struck scores of 32, 82 not out and 57 not out to climb the table, as India dominate the upper reaches of the rankings with Abhishek Sharma at the summit and Tilak Varma in third position, just 10 days out from the T20 World Cup.

Ishan Kishan, who hit 76 off 32 balls in the second match in Raipur has re-entered the rankings in the 64th position while Shivam Dubey (up nine places to 58th) and Rinku Singh (up 13 places to 68th) are among other batters to gain from the top-ranked T20I side.

Afghanistan openers Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah have also made significant gains after a productive run during their 2-1 series win over the West Indies in Dubai. Ibrahim has moved up two places to 13th and Rahmanullah is up three places to 15th even as Player-of-the-Series Darwish Rasooli has progressed 29 slots to 87th position after aggregating 156 runs.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram's 47-ball 86 not out in their first match against the West Indies has lifted him into the top 20, while the West Indies' Brandon King (up 15 places to 35th) and New Zealand's Glenn Phillips (up 18 places to 44th) have also made notable progress.

In the T20I bowling rankings, Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman's haul of four for 21 in the second match against the West Indies sees him gain five places and reach ninth position, while India's Jasprit Bumrah (up four places to 13th) and Ravi Bishnoi (up 13 places to 19th) have progressed along with South Africa's Corbin Bosch (up eight places to a career-best 32nd).

India's Hardik Pandya has surged 18 places to 59th position in the bowling rankings after taking four wickets in three matches. He is also up two places to 53rd among batters and inched up one slot to third among all-rounders.

In the ODI rankings, England batters Harry Brook and Joe Root have gained after helping with their side register a 2-1 series win in Sri Lanka.

Brook's 247 runs across the three matches have lifted him 17 places to 11th, while Root's 184 runs take him from 23rd to 17th spot.

In the ODI bowling rankings, leg-spinner Adil Rashid has moved up six places to fifth with seven wickets in the series and Sri Lanka's left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage has progressed from 43rd to 29th.

