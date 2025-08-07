Canadian Open 2025: Resurgent Naomi Osaka To Meet Teen Sensation Victoria Mboko In Final

Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka was dominant in her semi-final win against Clara Tauson, saving a match point. Her final's opponent, Victoria Mboko, made a stunning comeback in her semi-final match against Elena Rybakina

Naomi Osaka vs Clara Tauson Canadian Open 2025
Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka celebrates after securing her win against Clara Tauson.
  • Naomi Osaka will face Victoria Mboko is the WTA Canadian Open 2025 women's singles final.

  • Naomi Osaka defeated Clara Tuson 6-2 7-6 (9-7) to reach her first WTA 1000-levle final since 2022.

  • Victoria Mboko won 1-6 7-5 7-6 (7-4) against Elena Rybakina in the Canadian Open 2025 semi-final.

Naomi Osaka's resurgence at the Canadian Open could now be capped off with her biggest title in four years. However, Victoria Mboko stands in the way of Osaka and glory in Montreal.

Osaka saved a pair of set points en route to beating Clara Tauson 6-2 7-6 (9-7) in a thrilling semi-final on Wednesday.

The four-time grand slam champion is into her first WTA 1000-level final since 2022, as she hunts a second title of 2025.

Standing in her way, though, is teenage sensation Mboko, whose magical run continued with a stunning comeback win over Elena Rybakina.

Mboko trailed 4-2, 5-3 and then 6-5 in the final set, yet somehow found a route through to the final, prevailing 1-6 7-5 7-6 (7-4).

The Canadian is the first player from her nation to defeat three grand slam champions (Rybakina, Coco Gauff, Sofia Kenin) at a single WTA event in the Open Era, and she will be aiming to make it four when she takes on Osaka.

Mboko is also the youngest Canadian finalist at this tournament, and the third player to reach her maiden Tour-level final at a WTA 1000 event, after Caroline Dolehide (Guadalajara 2023) and Anna Kalinskaya (Dubai 2024).

Data Debrief: Running it back

Osaka has reached multiple finals in a single calendar year for the first time since 2020 (Cincinnati Open and the US Open).

She has also become the Asian-born player with the outright most Tier I/WTA-1000 finals reached since the format's introduction in 1990 (five, surpassing Na Li's four).

This will be the third time in the Open Era that two unseeded players will face each other in the Canadian Open final, yet it is the first time since 1979.

