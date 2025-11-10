Mitchell Starc’s Lethal Yorker Leaves Harry Dixon In Pain And Umpire’s Finger Up - Video

Mitchell Starc traps Harry Dixon LBW for 20 with a searing yorker
Starc has taken four wickets in the match so far
Starc uses Shield game as red-ball prep before Test return in Ashes
New South Wales and Victoria are clashing against each other in the fourth-round clash of the Sheffield Shield 2025–26 season at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and Mitchell Starc wasted no time in making his presence felt.
The left-arm quick, back in red-ball rhythm, produced a stunning yorker early in the innings that crashed into the stumps, the kind of delivery that reminds everyone why he’s still one of Australia’s most dangerous pacers. Victoria had chosen to bat first, but Starc’s early breakthroughs immediately put them on the back foot.
Mitchell Starc Bowls His Trademark Deadly Yorker
Mitchell Starc bowled a deadly inswinging yorker to Harry Dixon, who was batting on 20. The ball crashed into Dixon’s toe, leaving him in visible pain. Starc immediately went up in appeal, and the umpire wasted no time in raising his finger, giving Starc his first wicket of the match.
Watch the video here:
Starc continued his dominance further as the match progressed and has taken four out five wickets for the team so far already. He later dismissed Oliver Peake, Campbell Kellaway and Sam Harper while Nathan Lyon got the wicket of Marcus Harris.
Ashes on the Horizon for Starc
After months of limited-overs cricket, Starc’s return to the red-ball format couldn’t have come at a better time. With Australia preparing for a packed Test schedule, this Sheffield Shield outing is more than just domestic duty. He recently announced his retirment from T20I cricket to focus on the longest format and the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Performances like this will do Starc’s Test chances a world of good as the talk around the next Ashes begins to heat up. The selectors will surely note his renewed pace and precision, and if he continues in this form, he could once again spearhead Australia’s attack against England.