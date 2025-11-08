Ashes 2025: Josh Hazlewood Dismisses Concerns Over Australia’s Ageing Bowlers

Josh Hazlewood played down talks about Australia’s ageing bowling attack, stressing that their experience and chemistry will be crucial assets as they prepare to face England in the highly anticipated Ashes 2025 series

Ashes 2025: Josh Hazlewood Dismisses Concerns Over Australia’s Ageing Bowlers
FILE - Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, reacts after bowling a delivery on the second day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Trevor Collens, File)
  • Hazlewood says Australia’s bowlers are experienced, not old

  • Starc, Lyon, and Hazlewood back experience over youth

  • Hazlewood confident of playing all five Ashes Tests

Pacer Josh Hazlewood on Saturday dismissed concerns over Australia's ageing bowling attack, insisting that the unit's collective experience is one of its strengths ahead of the Ashes series.

Australia's 15-member squad for the first Ashes Test comprises 14 players over the age of 30. Their spin attack will be spearheaded by Nathan Lyon, who turns 38 a day before the opening Test begins in Perth on November 21. The pace battery includes Mitchell Starc (35), Hazlewood (34), and Scott Boland (36), while skipper Pat Cummins, who will miss the first Test, is 32.

"I think the experience, not just through red-ball cricket, through all the formats, you put all the pieces together. You've been in so many situations now out in the middle that you've learned a lot over the years, not just as an individual but as a group.

"We bounce off each other out there and know each other's game so well and help each other out there," Hazlewood was quoted as saying by 'Australian Associated Press' (AAP).

"There'll come a time no doubt (when the team is too old), but I don't think it's yet. We've been together a long time, taken a heap of wickets, but the times off the field as well have been so great.

"We know each other so well, so we can pull each other up from time to time when the rhythm's not quite there," he added.

Hazlewood, who is five wickets shy of the 300-mark in Tests, said he is not overly focused on the personal milestone.

"I feel in the best shape I've been in a long time. Over the last four of five years, I've had a lot of confidence.

"My numbers suggest that. Just staying on the park, probably since COVID (pandemic), has been hard." Cummins bowls at full tilt ================ Australia captain Pat Cummins remains on track to play the second Ashes Test, as the pacer bowled at full intensity in the nets on Saturday.

Cummins, who has been sidelined with a back stress injury since July, will miss the Ashes opener in Perth.

He had been bowling off a shortened run-up earlier this week, but on Saturday bowled at full pace in the nets in Sydney.

