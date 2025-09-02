Mitchell Starc Announces T20I Retirement; To Focus On Tests, 2027 ODI World Cup

Mitchell Starc has decided to retire from T20Is, bringing an end to a career that spanned 65 matches in the shortest format

Outlook Sports Desk
Mitchell-Starc-T20I-Retirement
Starc has retired from T20Is shifting his focus to Tests and ODIs Photo: X
  • Starc, 35, called time on his T20I career with Australia

  • The fast bowler was part of the T20I WC winning squad in 2021

  • Starc to prioritize Tests and ODIs

Australia's fast bowler Mitchell Starc has announced his immediate retirement from T20Is as he looks to shift focus on red-ball cricket as well as start preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Starc, 35, represented Australia in 65 T20I matches and was part of the World Cup winning squad that lifted the trophy in 2021 in the UAE. Starc last featured in the format for Australia at last year's World Cup in the Caribbean.

"Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority," Starc said in a statement. "I have loved every minute of every T20 game I have played for Australia, particularly the 2021 World Cup, not just because we won but the incredible group and the fun along the way."

Australia have a hectic run of games in the Test format that includes a home series against Bangladesh, a tour to South Africa, five-match series against India in January 2027, a one-off 150th anniversary Test against England at the MCG followed by the away Ashes in mid-2027.

The 2027 ODI World Cup will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia and will be held in October and November with Australia looking to defend their crown.

"Looking ahead to an away Indian Test tour, the Ashes and an ODI World Cup in 2027, I feel this is my best way forward to remain fresh, fit and at my best for those campaigns," Starc said. "It also gives the bowling group time to prepare for the T20 World Cup in the matches leading into that tournament."

Australia's chief of selectors George Bailey lauded Starc's career in the T20I format. He said, "Mitch should be incredibly proud of his T20 career for Australia. He was an integral member of the 2021 World Cup winning side and, as across all his cricket, had a great skill for blowing games open with his wicket taking ability.

"We will acknowledge and celebrate his T20 career at the right time, but pleasingly he remains focused on continuing to play Test and ODI cricket for a long as possible," Bailey added.

Published At:
Tags

