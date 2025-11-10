Canadian Premier League Final: Ottawa's David Rodriguez Scores With Stunning 'Icicle Kick' Against Cavalry FC - Watch

Atletico Ottawa's attacking midfielder David Rodriguez produced a moment of magic with his stunning acrobatic kick in a blizzard-hit Canadian Premier League final against Cavalry. Watch the video

Rohan Mukherjee
Ottawas David Rodriguez Scores With Stunning Icicle Kick Against Cavalry FC
David Rodrigues during the Canadian Premier League 2025 final against Cavalry Photo: (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Atletico Ottawa's David Rodriguez scores a stunning goal in snow-hit Canadian Premier League final

  • Rodriguez scored twice to help Ottawa win by 2-1

  • Watch the video

Atletico Ottawa's attacking midfielder David Rodriguez produced a moment of magic with his stunning acrobatic kick in a blizzard-hit Canadian Premier League final against Cavalry on Monday, November 10.

The match took place in extreme conditions with a thick layer of snow covered all over the pitch and temperature set at a freezing -8 degree Celsius.

The home team, Atletico Ottawa, claimed a 2-1 victory over Cavalry in the final to lift their maiden North Star Cup title in front of home support after several delays to the game.

The finale was initially slated to take place on a different time, but kick-off was delayed due to the thick covering of snow. All the outfield players and the goalkeepers were seen clearing the boxes using shovels right before the start.

With the scores level at 1-1 in full-time, a snowplough had to arrive to clear the snow to facilitate the extra-time to decide the winner.

Watch The Stunning Goal By David Rodriguez

During the 40th minute of the match, 7 minutes after the opening goal by Cavalry's Fraser Aird, Ottawa's David Rodriguez equalled the scoring with a stunning acrobatic bicycle kick, which is being coined as an "Icicle kick", given the condition of the pitch.

David Rodriguez took advantage of a failed shot attempt by one of his teammates from right outside of the Cavalry box.

The defenders failed to clear the aerial threat and Rodriguez waited for the right moment before releasing an acrobatic over head kick which went inside the goal after a slight deflection off the underside of the post.

That goal left everyone stunned, and the fans stood at their feet to applaud the Icicle kick. During extra-time, Rodriguez was on target once again as he also scored the winning goal in the 108th minute to help Atletico Ottawa claim their maiden victory at the Canadian Premier League final.

Published At:
