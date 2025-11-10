Canadian Premier League: Atletico Ottawa Beat Cavalry FC In Snowy Final, Lift North Star Cup

Plows were brought on to clear the turf before extra time following a snowstorm in Ontario. Atletico Ottawa won their first Canadian Premier League title

Canadian Premier League 2025 Final Atletico Ottawa vs Cavalry FC match report snow North Star Cup
Atletico Ottawa's David Rodriguez (7) celebrates his with teammates and Atletico fans during the Canadian Premier League final against Cavalry FC. Photo: Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP
  • Atletico Ottawa defeat Cavalry FC 2-1 in Canadian Premier League final

  • David Rodriguez stars with spectacular bicycle kick

  • Fraser Aird scores Cavalry FC's only goal

David Rodriguez scored his second goal of the game in the 106th minute and Atletico Ottawa won the Canadian Premier League's North Star Cup in a snowstorm on Monday (November 10, 2025), beating defending champions Cavalry FC of Calgary 2-1.

“I’m never going to forget this night,” said Rodriguez, the Mexican midfielder who saw snow for the first time this year. "I just want to thank all the people that showed up tonight.”

TD Place was blanketed by heavy snowfall, with plows brought on to clear the turf before extra time.

“That wasn’t a game,” Cavalry coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr. said. “That was a fight.”

In the 33rd minute, Cavalry defender Fraser Aird tucked the ball into the bottom right corner. In a testament to the rivalry between the sides, the celebrating visitors were met with a barrage of snowballs from Atletico fans.

Just six minutes later, Ottawa midfielder Gabriel Antonaro lobbed a pass into the box that evaded the crowd through the snow and found Rodriguez for a spectacular bicycle kick.

“I didn’t think about it,” Rodríguez said. “I just did it.”

Said Ottawa coach Diego Mejia: “It’s the best goal ever in this league. Ever in this league.”

Ottawa won their first title. “Even if we had played in water, in a pool, we’d win the match,” Mejia said.

