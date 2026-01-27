Everton 1-1 Leeds United, Premier League: In-form Thierno Barry Salvages Point For David Moyes' Men

The in-form Everton forward found the back of the net for the fourth time in his last five top-flight outings, cancelling out James Justin's first-half strike at Hill Dickinson Stadium

Thierno Barry's Premier League purple patch continued as his 76th-minute strike helped Everton claim a 1-1 draw with Leeds United. 

The in-form Everton forward found the back of the net for the fourth time in his last five top-flight outings, cancelling out James Justin's first-half strike at Hill Dickinson Stadium. 

Leeds' fast start was rewarded in the 28th minute when Anton Stach's cross was thumped home at the back post by Justin, with the visitors going close to a second soon after.

On his first return to Everton, Dominic Calvert-Lewin nearly got himself into double figures in the top flight this season, but saw his shot from close range cannon against the post. 

But after David Moyes introduced both Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jarrad Branthwaite at half-time and altered Everton's shape, the Toffees improved significantly. 

Karl Darlow did brilliantly to save Barry's outside-of-the-foot attempt at full stretch, but the Leeds goalkeeper could do nothing to stop Everton's number 11 from restoring parity. 

Barry got himself in front of Sebastiaan Bornauw before lifting Idrissa Gueye's delivery into the roof of the net, with Moyes' men coming within inches of claiming all three points. 

After being teed up by substitute Tyler Dibling on the edge of the box, Gueye, fresh from his Africa Cup of Nations triumph with Senegal, thundered his strike against the crossbar as the spoils were shared on Merseyside. 

Data Debrief: Barry bang in form  

After an underwhelming first-half showing, Everton will perhaps be disappointed with only taking a point here, though it was just the second time in the Premier League this season they have avoided defeat when conceding the opening goal. 

But despite their dominance, Leeds had their chances to put the game to bed. Daniel Farke's side finished the contest with an expected goals (xG) total of 1.23 from their 14 shots compared to Everton's 0.6 from 10 attempts, with the decisive blow coming from man of the moment Barry. 

Indeed, since the start of December, only Ollie Watkins, Calvert-Lewin (both seven) and Erling Haaland (six) have scored more Premier League goals than Barry (five). And after failing to score with any of his first 15 Premier League shots this season, the Frenchman has now scored with five of his last 10 efforts on goal.

But it's another step closer to safety for Leeds. No side has lost fewer league games since the start of December than the Whites (one), while only Aston Villa (22), Manchester City (21), Arsenal (20), Manchester United and Fulham (both 17) have collected more points in that time than their 15.

