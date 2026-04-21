Final Push Ends As Tamil Nadu Heads For Three-cornered Fight On April 23
Campaigning for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls comes to an end this evening, with Chief Minister M. K. Stalin holding a major roadshow in his Kolathur constituency. Actor-turned-politician Vijay wrapped up his campaign with a final rally at Nandanam. Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23. In the three-cornered contest, the DMK is leading the Secular Progressive Alliance, while the AIADMK is heading the NDA. Vijay’s newly launched party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is contesting the election independently.
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