Chief Minister M.K. Stalin held a roadshow in Kolathur as campaigning drew to a close ahead of the April 23 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/OUTLOOK

1/8 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK candidate from Kolathur constituency, MK Stalin, during a voter outreach ahead of the state Assembly elections, in Chennai. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/OUTLOOK





2/8 Chief Minister M.K. Stalin held a roadshow in Kolathur as campaigning drew to a close ahead of the April 23 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/OUTLOOK





3/8 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK candidate from Kolathur constituency, MK Stalin, during a voter outreach ahead of the state Assembly elections, in Chennai, | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/OUTLOOK





4/8 DMK supporters during MK Stalin's roadshow ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/OUTLOOK





5/8 DMK supporters during MK Stalin's roadshow ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/OUTLOOK





6/8 DMK supporters during MK Stalin's roadshow ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/OUTLOOK





7/8 DMK supporters during MK Stalin's roadshow ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/OUTLOOK





8/8 DMK supporters during MK Stalin's roadshow ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/OUTLOOK





