Why GDP Growth Doesn’t Win Elections: Jobs, Welfare and Identity Politics in India

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I don’t think the GDP growth rate is influential with voters. To them, the economic issues that usually matter are jobs, prices, corruption and specific welfare benefits. Macro economists tend to assume that good growth is accompanied by job expansion. But in India this is not always true. During the past decades—and the last decade is certainly one of them—the expansion of jobs (particularly for the low-skilled) has not matched the expansion of GDP. And in looking at the unemployment data, people usually draw the wrong conclusions.

The data for unemployment—technically what is called by the National Statistical Office ‘usual-status’ unemployment—categorise ‘unemployed’ only to those who did not seek work over the past six months. If you are poor, you cannot afford to wait for six months. You scrounge around and find something, usually some unproductive or low-paying job. So the usual unemployment data grossly misrepresent the real underemployment situation. On corruption, most voters assume that all politicians are corrupt. So in actual voting, the corruption effect washes out, unless there has been some big corruption scandal just before the election. Also, most voters are worried about the cases of petty corruption they face in their day-to-day life. The big cases of top-level corruption do not usually affect voting. For example, India is a country with acute crony capitalism; to me crony capitalism is corrupt capitalism, but this kind of corruption does not much affect voting, however much Rahul Gandhi keeps shouting about crony capitalists.

In actual voting, non-economic issues—like identity, dignity, security, charismatic leadership—often predominate. I have often noticed that Dalits will get worked up, and rightly so, if a political leader makes some comment that possibly can be interpreted as casting aspersions on their dignity. But if the same political leader does not make offensive remarks but his policy—say in neglecting issues of public health—results in the death or illness of thousands of Dalit children, that is never an electoral issue.

Another case where identity plays a paradoxical role is when a communal party foments communal tensions or riots, it actually helps the communal party as it generates the feeling of insecurity—and fear and anger—particularly among the majority community regarding the minority community.