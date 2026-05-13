The Fiery Himanta: How Himanta Biswa Sarma Redefined Assam Politics with Welfare Populism and Hindutva

Over the past decade, Sarma has come to dominate Assam’s politics through welfare populism, muscular Hindutva and relentless political manoeuvring. That blend of accessibility and aggression marked him early. Entering politics through the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) during the Assam Agitation, Sarma emerged as an assertive student leader at the state’s popular Cotton College. “He was always a very assertive leader, whether as a student activist or later as an MLA. He was among the finest debaters of our generation,” says Akhil Ranjan Dutta, professor of political science at Gauhati University. “At that time he was amiable too, but gradually, especially after 1992, he became more aggressive.”