Congress Continues Talks Over Karnataka Govt Formation As DKS Set To Take Over

Indian National Congress is holding intense talks in Delhi over Karnataka government formation, with D. K. Shivakumar set to become Chief Minister and the CLP meeting scheduled to elect its new leader.
The main dispute is over Deputy Chief Minister posts, with Siddaramaiah pushing for multiple Deputy CMs for caste representation, while Shivakumar is reportedly resisting the idea.
Discussions are also underway on Cabinet expansion, party appointments and Rajya Sabha nominations, while the swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place next week.
Hectic negotiations continued within the Indian National Congress in New Delhi on Friday over the formation of the next Karnataka government, with factions pushing for a greater share in power ahead of the swearing-in of D. K. Shivakumar as Chief Minister.
The Congress Legislative Party is scheduled to meet on Saturday to elect its new leader, while discussions are also underway on the composition of the Cabinet and the possible appointment of Deputy Chief Ministers.
Meanwhile, Thaawarchand Gehlot accepted the resignation of outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and asked him to continue as caretaker Chief Minister until the new government is formed.
Deputy CM Formula Remains Key Hurdle
One of the major sticking points in the negotiations remains the Deputy Chief Minister formula.
According to party sources, Siddaramaiah has pushed for multiple Deputy Chief Ministers representing different caste groups, while Shivakumar is understood to be resisting the move over concerns about creating parallel power centres within the government.
Sources indicated that discussions are currently centred around appointing two Deputy Chief Ministers.
Congress leaders pointed out that Karnataka has previously had Deputy Chief Ministers under different political circumstances, including during the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government.
Cabinet Expansion Under Discussion
The Congress leadership is also deliberating on whether a full Cabinet should be sworn in immediately or whether Shivakumar should initially take oath with around 15 ministers.
Party leaders said the new ministry is expected to include a mix of experienced leaders and younger faces, with nearly 10 to 15 new entrants likely to find a place in the Cabinet.
Several senior ministers may be dropped depending on caste equations and regional representation.
Delhi Becomes Centre Of Negotiations
Friday’s discussions shifted to New Delhi, where senior Karnataka Congress leaders met the party high command to finalise issues related to government formation, the next Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief, and nominations for the Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections.
Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar separately met Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and K. C. Venugopal.
Siddaramaiah’s son and MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah accompanied him during meetings with the central leadership.
Several Karnataka ministers also camped in Delhi amid the ongoing consultations. Senior leaders including Byrathi Suresh and Satish Jarkiholi held discussions with Shivakumar and other senior leaders.