The Algebra of Expansion: How BJP Recreated One-Party Dominance in India’s Federal Politics

Supporters celebrating during the oath ceremony of the NDA-led government at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan in November 2025. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers and prominent NDA leaders | Photo: IMAGO/Hindustan Times

Supporters celebrating during the oath ceremony of the NDA-led government at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan in November 2025. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers and prominent NDA leaders | Photo: IMAGO/Hindustan Times