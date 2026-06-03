Firing Reported Outside Khan Sir’s Coaching Centre In Patna: Educator Claims Conspiracy By Rivals

Educator popular as Khan Sir blames rival coaching institute for attack
Faisal Khan says rivals threatened by his institute’s results
Claims institute’s office vandalised by the attackers before they began firing
Musallahpur Haat, one of Patna’s busiest education hubs, witnessed a firing incident on Tuesday when shots were fired outside educator Khan Sir's coaching institute. Initial reports said a security guard sustained multiple injuries and has been hospitalised.
Superintendent of Police Kartikeya K Sharma told reporters, “This is a case involving physical assault. It has been reported that the guard sustained injuries; therefore, further action is being taken by recording his statement as well as the statements of the local people. The injured individual is currently undergoing treatment."
Allegations against rival coaching institute
Educator Faisal Khan, known as Khan Sir, who reached the premises as soon as reports of firing emerged, said the attack was an attempt to suppress him.
He told reporters "The main issue seems to be why we are teaching for such low fees? Why are we getting such massive results? Certain anti-social elements tend to feel threatened. They think they can suppress us. We appeal to the administration to keep security concerns in mind, recognising that the poor, too, have the right to an education. "
The educator further levelled allegations against rival coaching institutes and said his institute’s office was vandalised by the attackers before they began firing. "The attackers completely vandalised the office and opened fire... The CCTV footage has been handed over to the authorities. Our security guard has also identified the perpetrators, it is the people from the nearby coaching centre. We need protection; this is a matter for the administration to handle... It is obvious to everyone that the nearby coaching institute is behind this. They have even given statements mentioning that they will blow up Khan Sir's coaching centre..."
The police are yet to confirm the motive behind the attack. Multiple police teams with the city's SP and SSP reached the spot. SP Kartikeya K Sharma said, "The police are currently identifying the suspects... The people involved will be identified. Whoever is involved, action will be taken against all of them."