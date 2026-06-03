Firing Reported Outside Khan Sir’s Coaching Centre In Patna: Educator Claims Conspiracy By Rivals

The educator further levelled allegations against rival coaching institutes and said his institute’s office was vandalised by the attackers before they began firing. "The attackers completely vandalised the office and opened fire... The CCTV footage has been handed over to the authorities. Our security guard has also identified the perpetrators, it is the people from the nearby coaching centre. We need protection; this is a matter for the administration to handle... It is obvious to everyone that the nearby coaching institute is behind this. They have even given statements mentioning that they will blow up Khan Sir's coaching centre..."