“Very confident”: Udhayanidhi Stalin As DMK Eyes Power Retention In Tamil Nadu Polls

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and DMK candidate from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, Udhayanidhi Stalin, shows his ink-marked finger after casting a vote in the state Assembly elections, at a polling station, in Chennai. | Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and DMK candidate from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, Udhayanidhi Stalin, shows his ink-marked finger after casting a vote in the state Assembly elections, at a polling station, in Chennai. | Photo: PTI