Fight For 'Stalingrad': A Fracture In Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Duopoly?

With political realignment on both fronts, this could change in the next election. The DMK front has expanded by incorporating parties like DMDK, while the NDA has TTV Dinakaran’s AMMK in its fold. “Though the DMK front has expanded, in Tamil Nadu the contest is essentially between the DMK front and everybody else,” says senior journalist and political analyst Babu Jayakumar. “Even though there are parties unaligned with both the DMK and the NDA, the primary focus of most opposition forces is to unseat the DMK. This is reminiscent of 1967, when Congress was pitched against virtually all other parties. Even C. Rajagopalachari, who had little to do with Dravidian ideology, aligned with the DMK at the time,” he adds.