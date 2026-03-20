Strategy Or Mistake: Why New Delhi Kept Mum On US-Israel Attack On Iran

The Indian Foreign Service, made up of serving and retired diplomats, is a tight-knit community that rarely speaks out publicly against the government. Whatever differences may occur from time to time are discussed behind closed doors. Yet for the first time, former National Security Advisor Shivshankar Menon, usually reticent to point fingers at his former colleagues, was riled enough to do so. He criticised India’s refusal to condemn the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader. “Our silences and our actions are quite inexplicable, frankly. Not to have anything to say when the head of state of a country you recognise is assassinated in your neighbourhood by another country and stay absolutely silent on the issue… is inexcusable,” Menon said, but pointed out that it has become part of a pattern. Menon was speaking to television host Karan Thapar in an interview for The Wire.