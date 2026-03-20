US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Iran No Longer Can Enrich Uranium Or Make Ballistic Missiles, Says Netanyahu

US Israel Iran War News LIVE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday Iran no longer has the ability to enrich uranium or make ballistic missiles. Israel will hold off on any further attacks on the Iranian gas field, Netanyahu added, at the request of U.S. President Donald Trump.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
US-Israel Attack On Iran Live Updates US Israel Iran war live updates
Iran No Longer Can Enrich Uranium Or Make Ballistic Missiles Says Netanyahu AP
US Israel Iran War News LIVE: With the third week of the ongoing war Israeli strikes has displaced more than 1 million Lebanese, according to the Lebanese government, which says over 1,000 people have been killed. In Israel, 15 people have been killed by Iranian missile fire. At least 13 U.S. military members have been killed. Meanwhile, the Pentagon is seeking $200 billion in additional funds for the Iran war, a senior administration official said. It’s an extraordinarily high number and comes on top of extra funding the Defense Department already received last year in Trump’s big tax cuts bill.
LIVE UPDATES

US Israel Iran War News LIVE: Iran Women’s Soccer Team Welcomed Home in Tehran

Members of Iran’s national women’s soccer team were greeted with a welcome ceremony upon their return to the Islamic Republic after several of the players had sought asylum in Australia.

“First of all we are so happy to be in Iran, because Iran is our homeland,” midfielder Fatemeh Shaban said.

People in the crowd waved flags, while some players held bouquets of flowers and signed what appeared to be miniature soccer balls. Iranian media had reported that the team returned Wednesday.

“I wasn’t expecting this many people to come to welcome us, and I am happy to be the daughter of Iran,” Shaban said in translated comments.

Others who initially sought asylum after the team was knocked out of the Women’s Asian Cup later changed their minds and said they would return.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Dispatch: Samson Makes Much-Awaited 'Dencoming'; Kumble Has Special Advice For Abhishek

  2. IPL 2026: Check Out New Jerseys Of CSK, MI, RCB And All Teams

  3. India To Play T20I Series In Ireland Before England White-Ball Tour

  4. IPL 2026: CSK Suffer Huge Blow As Nathan Ellis Ruled Out Of Entire Season Due To Hamstring Injury - Report

  5. Paul Stirling Resigns From Captaincy After Ireland's Disappointing T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 19, 2026

  2. Assam Elections: BJP Unveils First List for Assam Polls, Turncoats Get Key Seats

  3. Ground Report: Fear Sends Muslim Families Fleeing Uttam Nagar Ahead of Eid

  4. Rifts In the Red Fortress: CPI(M)’s Election-Time Challenge

  5. Day In Pics: March 16, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  2. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  3. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  4. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  5. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: UAE Responding To Iran Drones And Strikes As UN Chiefs Calls For Peace

  2. 'Media Frames Iranian Women Through Western Feminism'

  3. ParaDime Shift: When The War Enters Your Kitchen

  4. Day 2O Of War In West Asia: Strikes On Gas And Oil Mark New Phase In Conflict

  5. Anutin Charnvirakul Elected As Thailand’s New Prime Minister

Latest Stories

  1. IPL 2026 Dispatch: SRH Name Ishan Kishan Captain Amid Growing Injury Worries; Virat Kohli Joins RCB Camp

  2. India-Pakistan Nuclear Risk Persists Despite De-escalation, US Intelligence Warns

  3. Mojtaba Khamenei says US, Israel 'will pay' for Ali Larijani's death: 'Every drop of blood has its due'

  4. Dhurandhar 2: Madras High Court Issues Order Against Illegal Broadcast, Streaming Of Ranveer Singh-Starrer

  5. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: UAE Responding To Iran Drones And Strikes As UN Chiefs Calls For Peace

  6. Netanyahu Mocks Death Rumours With ‘Punch Card’ Video As Israel Claims To Eliminate Larijani And Soleimani

  7. JSW Indian Open 2026: Anahat, Ramit Face Press Ahead Of Squash Tournament

  8. Top US Counterterrorism Chief Resigns Over Iran War Policy