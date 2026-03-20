US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Iran No Longer Can Enrich Uranium Or Make Ballistic Missiles, Says Netanyahu

Iran No Longer Can Enrich Uranium Or Make Ballistic Missiles Says Netanyahu AP

US Israel Iran War News LIVE: With the third week of the ongoing war Israeli strikes has displaced more than 1 million Lebanese, according to the Lebanese government, which says over 1,000 people have been killed. In Israel, 15 people have been killed by Iranian missile fire. At least 13 U.S. military members have been killed. Meanwhile, the Pentagon is seeking $200 billion in additional funds for the Iran war, a senior administration official said. It’s an extraordinarily high number and comes on top of extra funding the Defense Department already received last year in Trump’s big tax cuts bill.

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