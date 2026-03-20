US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Iran No Longer Can Enrich Uranium Or Make Ballistic Missiles, Says Netanyahu

US Israel Iran War News LIVE: Iran Women’s Soccer Team Welcomed Home in Tehran
Members of Iran’s national women’s soccer team were greeted with a welcome ceremony upon their return to the Islamic Republic after several of the players had sought asylum in Australia.
“First of all we are so happy to be in Iran, because Iran is our homeland,” midfielder Fatemeh Shaban said.
People in the crowd waved flags, while some players held bouquets of flowers and signed what appeared to be miniature soccer balls. Iranian media had reported that the team returned Wednesday.
“I wasn’t expecting this many people to come to welcome us, and I am happy to be the daughter of Iran,” Shaban said in translated comments.
Others who initially sought asylum after the team was knocked out of the Women’s Asian Cup later changed their minds and said they would return.