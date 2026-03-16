Iranian Women’s Soccer Players Abandon Australia Asylum, Five Rejoin Team In Malaysia

FILE - Iran players pose for a team photo ahead of the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between Iran and the Philippines in Robina, Australia, Sunday, March 8, 2026. Photo: (Dave Hunt/AAPImage via AP,File)

FILE - Iran players pose for a team photo ahead of the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between Iran and the Philippines in Robina, Australia, Sunday, March 8, 2026. Photo: (Dave Hunt/AAPImage via AP,File)