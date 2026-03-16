Iranian Women’s Soccer Players Abandon Australia Asylum, Five Rejoin Team In Malaysia

Five Iranian women’s soccer players who sought asylum in Australia have rejoined their teammates in Kuala Lumpur, with their return to Iran still uncertain. The AFC continues to support the team amid reported political pressure

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Iranian Women’s Soccer Players Abandon Australia Asylum, Five Rejoin Team In Malaysia
FILE - Iran players pose for a team photo ahead of the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between Iran and the Philippines in Robina, Australia, Sunday, March 8, 2026. Photo: (Dave Hunt/AAPImage via AP,File)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Most Iranian women’s soccer players who sought asylum in Australia have returned to Kuala Lumpur; return to Iran is unclear

  • Alleged pressure from Tehran on players’ families has been reported, though Australian authorities found no evidence

  • AFC is supporting the team; experts say political pressure has overshadowed personal decisions

Most members of the Iranian women’s soccer team who sought asylum in Australia last week have rejoined their teammates in Kuala Lumpur. The squad has not announced when it plans to return to Iran, officials said Monday.

According to the Associated Press, the team had flown out of Sydney on March 10 after being eliminated from the Women’s Asian Cup. Six players and a support staff member had initially stayed behind, accepting protection visas.

Since then, four of those players and the staffer have traveled to Malaysia, with the latest arrivals landing Monday. No official explanation has been provided for the reversals, though members of the Iranian diaspora in Australia have suggested pressure from Tehran influenced the decisions.

Observers believe the team may be staying in Malaysia, a roughly 10-hour flight from Sydney, while efforts continue to persuade the two remaining players in Australia to rejoin them.

The Asian Football Confederation is supporting the team in Kuala Lumpur. General Manager Windsor Paul John said the squad is waiting in the Malaysian capital to make onward flight arrangements back to Iran.

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“It could be today, tomorrow, or next week. We are just waiting for them to tell us their plans,” he said, adding that the players appeared in high spirits and had not raised safety concerns.

Players Rejoin Team Amid Pressure Allegations

Iranian state media framed the returning players as a political victory. Tasnim News Agency described them as “returning to the warm embrace of their family and homeland,” portraying the reversals as a setback for what Tehran called an American-Australian political effort.

Australian officials emphasized that the asylum decisions were personal and complex. Assistant Immigration Minister Matt Thistlethwaite said the government respects those who chose to return while continuing to provide support to the two remaining players, who have been moved to a secure location.

Political scientist Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who spent more than two years in Iranian prisons on spying charges, said the intense publicity surrounding the case likely heightened pressure on the players.

“Winning the propaganda war has overshadowed the women’s welfare,” she said, suggesting that, absent media attention, Tehran might not have intervened as forcefully.

Members of the Iranian diaspora in Australia have alleged that a staff member influenced some players to reverse their asylum claims. Thistlethwaite said investigations found no evidence to support the claim.

According to a report by The Guardian, Shiva Amini, a former Iranian national futsal team player and human rights activist, said she believed Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, Tehran’s paramilitary defenders of the 1979 revolution, had pressured the families of players who chose to stay in Australia.

She added that the family of team captain Zahra Ghanbari, the latest player to return to Iran, had been explicitly targeted.

“However, a number of the players are still there. They are under enormous pressure and they urgently need support and protection,” Amini said.

She also alleged that a team official “who presented themselves to the players as someone they could trust and rely on, were able to persuade some of the players to return.”

Australian government sources, however, told The Guardian that the allegations had been investigated and could not be substantiated.

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