Ligue 1 Roundup: Lille Clinch Champions League Spot On Final Day; PSG Suffer Paris FC Defeat

Paris FC's Alimami Gory, centre left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris FC and Paris Saint-Germain in Paris, Sunday, May 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Paris FC's Alimami Gory, centre left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris FC and Paris Saint-Germain in Paris, Sunday, May 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler