Nantes Vs Toulouse, Ligue 1: Final Day Match Abandoned After Home Fans Storm Pitch – Watch

Dozens of masked Nantes supporters stormed the field at Stade de La Beaujoire, throwing flares and halting play before authorities ordered the Ligue 1 match to be abandoned

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Nantes vs Toulouse Ligue 1 2025-26 home fans pitch invasion video
Nantes supporters invade the pitch during the French Ligue 1 match against Toulouse on May 17, 2026. | Photo: Screenshot/Twitter
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Nantes fans invaded the pitch after 22 minutes with the score at 0-0

  • They breached security barriers, threw flares, and forced players off the field

  • Coach Vahid Halilhodzic attempted to confront them and persuade them to leave

Nantes fans stormed the field during their team’s final game of the Ligue 1 season against Toulouse on Sunday, bringing play to a halt with the match later abandoned.

Dozens of supporters, some wearing balaclavas, breached security barriers and entered the pitch at Nantes’ Stade de La Beaujoire after 22 minutes, with the score 0-0.

Ugly scenes followed as supporters threw flares and players were ushered off the field while Nantes coach Vahid Halilhodzic attempted to confront the fans and persuade them to leave.

Police intervened and the pitch was cleared. After a long interruption, referee Stéphanie Frappart said local authorities ordered the match to be abandoned for security reasons.

Nantes entered the game in 17th place and had already been relegated.

Nicknamed the “Canaries” because of the club’s bright yellow jerseys, eight-time league champion Nantes is one of France’s most storied clubs. Nantes won the French Cup four times, and reached the Champions League semifinals in 1996 with a brand of attractive attacking soccer which won admirers among neutrals.

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