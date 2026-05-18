Inter Miami 2-0 Portland Timbers, MLS: Messi Scores, Assists As Herons Register First Victory At Nu Stadium

Summary of this article
Messi played a key role as Inter Miami won their first game at the Nu Stadium
Messi opened the scoring with his 13th goal of the season in the 31st minute
The match was the first between the teams since Portland coach Phil Neville was fired as Inter Miami’s coach
Lionel Messi had a goal and assisted on another as Inter Miami won its first game at Nu Stadium, 2-0 over the Portland Timbers on Sunday.
German Berterame also scored for Inter Miami, which had three draws and a loss at its new 26,000-seat stadium before Sunday’s victory.
Messi opened the scoring with his 13th goal of the season in the 31st minute. Luis Suárez sent a pass inside to Telasco Segovia, who flicked a pass on to Messi, who beat Portland goalkeeper James Pantemis from 12 yards.
Inter Miami padded the lead on Berterame’s goal in the 42nd minute. Messi dribbled past two defenders and centered to Berterame, who converted inside the left post.
The Timbers had the first scoring threat when Inter Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair deflected Cole Bassett’s shot from the edge of the large area in the 11th minute.
The familiar singing, cheering, flag waving and drum beating from Inter Miami’s organized supporters’ groups “La Familia” were absent until late in the match. The groups reportedly are upset that the players have not acknowledged their presence in the new stadium and remained silent as a form of protest before they began singing in the 85th minute.
The match was the first between the teams since Portland coach Phil Neville was fired as Inter Miami’s coach in 2023, shortly before Messi started playing for the Herons.
Neville is close friends with Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham and told reporters after the Timbers got to South Florida late last week that he was aware Messi choosing Miami would likely mean a coaching change. The club has had four coaches since, including two interim bosses, all of them from Messi’s native Argentina.
“At the start of the (2023) season, I was under no illusions that probably when/if he came in that I wouldn’t be here, and that’s totally fine,” Neville said, referring to Messi. “I understood football.”
Sunday was also the first Inter Miami match since the team revealed that forward Tadeo Allende had what was described as successful arthroscopic surgery on his right knee “to address the discomfort he had been experiencing in recent weeks.” There’s no timetable for his return.
Inter Miami: MLS 2026 Schedule
May 24: Inter Miami CF vs Philadelphia Union in Miami
July 22: Inter Miami CF vs Chicago Fire FC in Miami
July 25: CF Montréal vs Inter Miami CF in Montreal
August 1: Inter Miami CF vs Columbus Crew in Miami
August 15: Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF in Nashville
August 19: Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami CF in Chester
August 22: Inter Miami CF vs Toronto FC in Miami
August 29: Inter Miami CF vs CF Montréal in Miami
September 5: Inter Miami CF vs Atlanta United FC in Miami
September 9: Chicago Fire FC vs Inter Miami CF in Chicago
September 12: Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC in Miami
September 20: Inter Miami CF vs San Diego FC in Miami
September 27: Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami CF in Columbus
October 10: Inter Miami CF vs D.C. United in Miami
October 14: Inter Miami CF vs New York City FC in Miami
October 17: Atlanta United FC vs Inter Miami CF in Atlanta
October 24: New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami CF in Harrison
October 28: Inter Miami CF vs FC Cincinnati in Miami
November 1: New England Revolution vs Inter Miami CF in Foxborough
November 7: Inter Miami CF vs Charlotte FC in Miami
Inter Miami's next fixture is against Philadelphia Union at their new stadium in Miami, Florida on Sunday, May 24 (Monday, May 25 IST). After that, the clubs will take a break for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will start from June 12. Inter Miami's first game post-World Cup will be against Chicago Fire FC on July 22 in Miami.