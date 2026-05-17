Man United 3-2 Nottingham Forest, Premier League: Bruno Fernandes Equals Assist Record In Red Devils Victory

Man United vs Nottingham Forest, English Premier League 2025-26: Bruno Fernandes set up Bryan Mbeumo’s winner to tie the Premier League single-season assist record as Manchester United sealed third place

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Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest match report English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 37
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates their victory at the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in Manchester, England, Sunday, May 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 at Old Trafford in Premier League

  • Bruno Fernandes provided his 20th assist of the season, equalling Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne

  • Bryan Mbeumo scored the decisive goal in the 76th minute, set up by Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes grabbed his record-tying 20th assist of the Premier League season to help Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in an end-to-end match featuring another VAR controversy on Sunday.

Bryan Mbeumo’s 76th-minute goal proved to be decisive and was set up by Fernandes, who moved equal with Thierry Henry (2002-03) and Kevin De Bruyne (2019-20) for most assists in a single Premier League campaign.

The Portugal midfielder has one game left to set the outright record — at Brighton next weekend.

United had earlier gone in front for the second time in the game when Matheus Cunha stroked home in the 55th minute after Mbeumo controlled the ball using his outstretched arm before having a shot blocked. The goal was awarded by the on-field referee and he stuck to his decision — judging the contact accidental — after the VAR recommended he look at the incident again on the pitchside monitor.

The win guaranteed third place for United and it was another step in the right direction under Michael Carrick, who is widely expected to be hired as permanent manager in the coming days after a successful four-month spell in charge.

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Bruno Fernandes grabbed his record-tying 20th assist of the Premier League season to help Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in an end-to-end match featuring another VAR controversy on Sunday.

Bryan Mbeumo’s 76th-minute goal proved to be decisive and was set up by Fernandes, who moved equal with Thierry Henry (2002-03) and Kevin De Bruyne (2019-20) for most assists in a single Premier League campaign.

The Portugal midfielder has one game left to set the outright record — at Brighton next weekend.

United had earlier gone in front for the second time in the game when Matheus Cunha stroked home in the 55th minute after Mbeumo controlled the ball using his outstretched arm before having a shot blocked. The goal was awarded by the on-field referee and he stuck to his decision — judging the contact accidental — after the VAR recommended he look at the incident again on the pitchside monitor.

The win guaranteed third place for United and it was another step in the right direction under Michael Carrick, who is widely expected to be hired as permanent manager in the coming days after a successful four-month spell in charge.

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