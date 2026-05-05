Chelsea 1-3 Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-26: Awoniyi Dominates As The Tricky Trees Deepen The Blues' Crisis
Nottingham Forest secured a clinical 3–1 victory over a struggling Chelsea side at Stamford Bridge on Monday, May 5, 2026, extending the Blues' losing streak to six consecutive league matches. Taiwo Awoniyi led the charge for the visitors with two goals—opening the scoring in the second minute and adding a third shortly after the break—while Igor Jesus converted a first-half penalty to put the result beyond doubt. Despite a stunning stoppage-time overhead kick from Joao Pedro, Chelsea failed to find any rhythm, leaving the home fans frustrated as Forest moved closer to securing their Premier League safety.
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