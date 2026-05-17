Man United Vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Streaming, Premier League: When, Where To Watch Today’s Match?

Summary of this article
Manchester United host Nottingham Forest in Matchday 37 of English Premier League on Sunday
Man United sit third with 65 points, three clear of Aston Villa in fourth; Forest have risen to 16th under Vitor Pereira
Find out when and where to watch the Man United vs Nottingham Forest match live on TV and online
Manchester United will look to solidify their top-four place in the English Premier League 2025-26 when they host Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in a Matchday 37 fixture on Sunday.
The Red Devils remain in third place with 65 points, three clear of fourth-placed Aston Villa. However, they were held to a goalless draw away to Sunderland in their last outing, bringing their 23-match scoring run in the league to an end.
Forest, meanwhile, have enjoyed a renaissance under Vitor Pereira. The Tricky Trees snatched a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in their last match, with Elliot Anderson scoring late for the hosts. They have now risen to 16th in the table, extending their unbeaten run to eight league matches.
Man United vs Nottingham Forest: Head-to-Head
Manchester United and Nottingham Forest have faced each other 115 times. Man United have 54 wins to their name, compared to 36 victories for Forest. The remaining 25 games have ended in draws.
Man United vs Nottingham Forest: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Man United vs Nottingham Forest, English Premier League 2025-26 match being played?
The Man United vs Nottingham Forest, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at 5:00 PM IST. The match will be hosted at Old Trafford in Manchester.
Where to watch the Man United vs Nottingham Forest, English Premier League 2025-26 match live online?
The Man United vs Nottingham Forest, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Where to watch the Man United vs Nottingham Forest, English Premier League 2025-26 match live on TV?
The Man United vs Nottingham Forest, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Select 1 (SD & HD) TV channels in India.