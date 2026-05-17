Man United Vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Streaming, Premier League: When, Where To Watch Today’s Match?

Manchester United's Matheus Cunha, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool in Manchester, England, Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Matheus Cunha, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool in Manchester, England, Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson