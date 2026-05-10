Sunderland 0-0 Man United, EPL: Black Cats Hold Red Devils To A Goalless Draw
Without injured striker Benjamin Sesko and Brazil midfielder Casemiro, United failed to find a breakthrough at Sunderland. The Red Devils failed to create anything concrete with chances falling to Sunderland who had the best of opportunities in front of goal. The hosts were twice denied by the post and Senne Lammens also played his part as Red Devils' winning run came to an end at the Stadium of Light. United managed just one shot on target in a dour match.
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