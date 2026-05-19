Bournemouth Vs Man City Preview, English Premier League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Manchester City face Bournemouth in English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 37 on Tuesday
Man City travel to Dean Court needing a win to stay in contention for the Premier League title race
Find out when and where to watch the Bournemouth vs Man City match live on TV and online
Manchester City will seek to keep the English Premier League 2025-26 title race alive when they travel to Dean Court to face Bournemouth in a Matchday 37 fixture on Tuesday.
Man City trail league leaders Arsenal by five points, albeit with a game in hand, and need to win their remaining matches to have a shot at overtaking the Gunners. If Pep Guardiola’s side drop points against Bournemouth, Arsenal will be crowned champions with a match to spare.
Bournemouth, meanwhile, are on a club-record 16-match unbeaten run, which started in January. Unlike City, who played in the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday, the Cherries have had 10 days of rest.
Andoni Iraola, who is set to leave at the end of the season, will look to close his chapter at Bournemouth by securing Champions League football. The hosts are in sixth place, trailing fifth-placed Liverpool by four points with a game in hand.
Bournemouth vs Man City: Head-to-Head Record
Bournemouth and Manchester City have faced each other 25 times. City have won 22 of those meetings, compared to a solitary victory for Bournemouth, which came in November 2024. The remaining two matches have ended in draws.
Bournemouth vs Man City: Team News
Manchester City have no injury concerns ahead of the match against Bournemouth. Rodri, who played in the FA Cup final against Chelsea, will likely start for City ahead of Nico Gonzalez.
Bournemouth will be without Ryan Christie, who was sent off against Fulham. Alex Jimenez remains suspended by the club following an investigation into his online activities. Meanwhile, Julio Soler remains unavailable with a thigh injury.
Bournemouth vs Man City: Predicted Lineups
Bournemouth: Djordje Petrovic; Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Adrien Truffert; Alex Scott, Tyler Adams; Rayan, Eli Junior Kroupi, Marcus Tavernier; Evanilson.
Man City: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi, Nico O’Reilly; Bernardo Silva, Rodri; Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland.
Bournemouth vs Man City: Prediction
Man City might be fatigued and up against an in-form opponent, but they remain a force to be reckoned with. When the push comes to shove, they more often than not find a way to come away with all three points, so we are backing City for a narrow, laboured victory.
Prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Man City
Bournemouth vs Man City: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Bournemouth vs Man City, English Premier League 2025-26 match being played?
The Bournemouth vs Man City, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at Dean Court. The match will kick off at 12:00 AM IST on Wednesday.
Where to watch the Bournemouth vs Man City, English Premier League 2025-26 match live online?
The Bournemouth vs Man City, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Where to watch the Bournemouth vs Man City, English Premier League 2025-26 match live on TV?
The Bournemouth vs Man City, English Premier League 2025-26 match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.