Arsenal Vs Burnley Preview, English Premier League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Arsenal vs Burnley, English Premier League 2025-26: Know all about the ARS vs BUR Matchday 37 fixture, including preview, prediction, lineups, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Arsenal vs Burnley preview English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 37 live streaming
Arcenal players celebrate after the Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Arsenal in London, Sunday, May 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Arsenal host Burnley at Emirates Stadium on Monday in English Premier League 2025-26

  • The Gunners lead the table by two points after a controversial 1-0 win over West Ham

  • Find out when and where to watch the Arsenal vs Burnley match live on TV and online

Arsenal will look to take one step closer to clinching the English Premier League 2025-26 title when they host Burnley at Emirates Stadium on Monday.

Arsenal secured a controversial 1-0 win over West Ham in their last outing. Leandro Trossard’s late goal proved to be the winner on that day, while Callum Wilson’s goal in stoppage time was chalked off for a purported foul on David Raya.

The result kept them two points clear at the top of the table, and a win against already-relegated Burnley will keep them in the driving seat of the title race ahead of the final matchday. If Arsenal beat Burnley and Manchester City fail to beat Bournemouth on Tuesday, the Gunners will be crowned champions of England with one match left to play.

For Burnley, the only thing on the line is pride. The Clarets have already been relegated to the Championship, and their only motive will be to avoid finishing at the bottom of the table at the end of the season.

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Arsenal vs Burnley: Head-to-Head Record

Arsenal and Burnley have faced each other 116 times. The Gunners have won 58 times, compared to 34 victories for the Clarets. The remaining 24 matches have ended in draws.

Arsenal vs Burnley: Team News

Arsenal vs Burnley preview English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 37 live streaming
Arsenal's Ben White is helped off the pitch after getting injured during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Arsenal in London, Sunday, May 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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Ben White suffered a serious knee injury during the match against West Ham, with the Arsenal defender being ruled out for the season. Riccardo Calafiori was also substituted during that match, but should be fit and ready to start against Burnley. Meanwhile, the Gunners will be without Jurrien Timber (groin) and Mikel Merino (foot).

Burnley will have Hannibal Mejbri back as the Tunisian midfielder has recovered from the injury that saw him come off against Aston Villa. Connor Roberts is yet to recover fully from a long-term Achilles injury, and Jordan Beyer (knee) and Josh Cullen (cruciate ligament) are also ruled out.

Arsenal vs Burnley: Predicted Lineups

Arsenal: David Raya; Cristhian Mosquera, William Saliba, Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori; Declan Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard; Viktor Gyokeres.

Burnley: Martin Dubravka; Kyle Walker, Axel Tuanzebe, Maxime Esteve, Lucas Pires; Hannibal Mejbri, Florentino, Lesley Ugochukwu; Loum Tchaouna, Zian Flemming, Jaidon Anthony.

Arsenal vs Burnley: Prediction

Arsenal are a force to be reckoned with at home, and the Gunners will be overwhelming favourites to make light work of Burnley on Monday night.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Burnley

Arsenal vs Burnley: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Arsenal vs Burnley, English Premier League 2025-26 match being played?

A

The Arsenal vs Burnley, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Monday, May 18, 2026, at Emirates Stadium in London. The match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday.

Q

Where to watch the Arsenal vs Burnley, English Premier League 2025-26 match live online?

A

The Arsenal vs Burnley, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Q

Where to watch the Arsenal vs Burnley, English Premier League 2025-26 match live on TV?

A

The Arsenal vs Burnley, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Select 1 (SD & HD) TV channels in India.

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