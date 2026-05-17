Newcastle Vs West Ham LIVE Streaming, Premier League: When, Where To Watch Today’s Match?

Newcastle vs West Ham Live Streaming, English Premier League 2025-26: Know all about the EPL Matchday 37 fixture, including preview, live streaming details, and more

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Newcastle United vs West Ham live streaming English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 37
Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United in Nottingham, England, Sunday May 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mike Egerton
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Newcastle United face West Ham at St. James’ Park on Sunday in English Premier League Matchday

  • West Ham are 17th with 36 points and must win to keep survival hopes alive

  • Find out when and where to watch the Newcastle vs West Ham match live on TV and online

West Ham will continue their battle against relegation in the English Premier League 2025-26 when they travel to St. James’ Park to take on Newcastle United in a Matchday 37 fixture on Sunday.

The Hammers, down in 17th place with 36 points, are in a precarious situation. Should they fail to beat Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur beat Chelsea on Tuesday, then West Ham’s relegation will be confirmed with one round left to play.

For Newcastle, the aim is to push for a top-half finish. The Magpies removed any relegation fears with a win and a draw in their last two outings, including a 1-1 stalemate with Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle vs West Ham: Head-to-Head

Newcastle and West Ham have faced each other 146 times. The Magpies have won 60 times, compared to 45 victories for the Hammers. The remaining 41 matches have ended in draws.

Newcastle vs West Ham: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Newcastle vs West Ham, English Premier League 2025-26 match being played?

A

The Newcastle vs West Ham, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at 10:00 PM IST. The match will be played at St. James’ Park in Newcastle upon Tyne.

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Q

Where to watch Newcastle vs West Ham, English Premier League 2025-26 match live online?

A

The Newcastle vs West Ham, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Q

Where to watch the Newcastle vs West Ham, English Premier League 2025-26 match live on TV?

A

The Newcastle vs West Ham, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Select 1 (SD & HD) TV channels in India.

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