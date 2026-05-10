Premier League Live Score, Sunday Goal Rush: Line-Ups Out; Burnley in Survival War, Villa Chase Champions League Dream

English Premier League 2025-26 Live Score, Sunday Goal Rush: Follow the play-by-play updates from the three Premier League matches – Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United, Aston Villa vs Burnley and Crystal Palace vs Everton

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Bhuvan Gupta
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English Premier League 2025-26 Live Score, Sunday Goal Rush
Aston Villa's John McGinn celebrates after scoring during the Europa League second-leg semifinal soccer match between Aston Villa and Nottingham in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Sunday’s Premier League Goal Rush promises another dramatic evening in Gameweek 36 with crucial battles unfolding at both ends of the table. Nottingham Forest host Newcastle United in a massive European qualification clash, while Arsenal travel to West Ham knowing the title race leaves no room for mistakes. Aston Villa face Burnley in a key contest for continental hopes, and Crystal Palace take on Everton looking to build momentum before the final stretch of the season. Manchester City have already strengthened their position with a dominant win over Brentford on Saturday, adding even more pressure on their rivals. With the title race, European spots, and relegation fight all still alive, fans can expect nonstop action, late twists, and high-intensity football across every stadium on a blockbuster Sunday night in England.
LIVE UPDATES

Premier League LIVE Score, Sunday Goal Rush: BUR Vs AVL Starting XIs

Burnley starting XI: Weiss, Walker, Esteve, Tuanzebe, Pires, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Hannibal, Tchaouna, Anthony, Flemming.

Aston Villa starting XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen, Lindelof, Tielemans, Barkley, McGinn, Rogers, Watkins.

Premier League LIVE Score, Sunday Goal Rush: Live Streaming Info

All three Premier League 2025-26 games will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website and telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.

Premier League LIVE Score, Sunday Goal Rush: Match Details

  • Aston Villa Vs Burnley at Turf Moor

  • Nottingham Vs Newcastle at City Ground

  • Crystal Vs Everton at Selhurst Park

All matches kick off at 6:30 PM IST.

Premier League LIVE Score, Sunday Goal Rush: Welcome!

Hello, football lovers! This is the start of our live blog covering the three concurrent Premier League matches on May 10, 2026. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

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Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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