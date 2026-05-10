Premier League Live Score, Sunday Goal Rush: Line-Ups Out; Burnley in Survival War, Villa Chase Champions League Dream

Aston Villa's John McGinn celebrates after scoring during the Europa League second-leg semifinal soccer match between Aston Villa and Nottingham in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Sunday’s Premier League Goal Rush promises another dramatic evening in Gameweek 36 with crucial battles unfolding at both ends of the table. Nottingham Forest host Newcastle United in a massive European qualification clash, while Arsenal travel to West Ham knowing the title race leaves no room for mistakes. Aston Villa face Burnley in a key contest for continental hopes, and Crystal Palace take on Everton looking to build momentum before the final stretch of the season. Manchester City have already strengthened their position with a dominant win over Brentford on Saturday, adding even more pressure on their rivals. With the title race, European spots, and relegation fight all still alive, fans can expect nonstop action, late twists, and high-intensity football across every stadium on a blockbuster Sunday night in England.

LIVE UPDATES

10 May 2026, 05:44:40 pm IST Premier League LIVE Score, Sunday Goal Rush: BUR Vs AVL Starting XIs Burnley starting XI: Weiss, Walker, Esteve, Tuanzebe, Pires, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Hannibal, Tchaouna, Anthony, Flemming. Aston Villa starting XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen, Lindelof, Tielemans, Barkley, McGinn, Rogers, Watkins. Today's team news 📰 pic.twitter.com/mPrn240Tdo — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 10, 2026 Our XI to face the Clarets this afternoon ✊ #BURAVL pic.twitter.com/DprMHHhVDy — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 10, 2026

10 May 2026, 05:18:32 pm IST Premier League LIVE Score, Sunday Goal Rush: Live Streaming Info All three Premier League 2025-26 games will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website and telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.

10 May 2026, 04:55:01 pm IST Premier League LIVE Score, Sunday Goal Rush: Match Details Aston Villa Vs Burnley at Turf Moor

Nottingham Vs Newcastle at City Ground

Crystal Vs Everton at Selhurst Park All matches kick off at 6:30 PM IST.