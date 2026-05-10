Premier League Live Score, Sunday Goal Rush: Line-Ups Out; Burnley in Survival War, Villa Chase Champions League Dream

Premier League LIVE Score, Sunday Goal Rush: BUR Vs AVL Starting XIs
Burnley starting XI: Weiss, Walker, Esteve, Tuanzebe, Pires, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Hannibal, Tchaouna, Anthony, Flemming.
Aston Villa starting XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen, Lindelof, Tielemans, Barkley, McGinn, Rogers, Watkins.
Premier League LIVE Score, Sunday Goal Rush: Live Streaming Info
All three Premier League 2025-26 games will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website and telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
Premier League LIVE Score, Sunday Goal Rush: Match Details
Aston Villa Vs Burnley at Turf Moor
Nottingham Vs Newcastle at City Ground
Crystal Vs Everton at Selhurst Park
All matches kick off at 6:30 PM IST.
Premier League LIVE Score, Sunday Goal Rush: Welcome!
Hello, football lovers! This is the start of our live blog covering the three concurrent Premier League matches on May 10, 2026. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.