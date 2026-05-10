West Ham Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Check Starting XI Of Both Teams

West Ham Vs Arsenal Live Football Updates, Premier League 2025-26: Check real-time updates of the WHU vs ARS, EPL 2025-26 match from the London Stadium in London, England

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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West Ham Vs Arsenal Live Score English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 36 London Stadium
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in London. AP Photo
West Ham Vs Arsenal Live Score Updates, Premier League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the West Ham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match at the London Stadium in London, England on May 10, Sunday. After Manchester City’s win yesterday, the Gunners’ lead has been cut to just two points. A victory today is essential to keep their title dreams in their own hands. West Ham, on the other hand, is fighting to stay in the Premier League. Following a tough 3-0 loss to Brentford, the Hammers have slipped into the relegation zone. They are currently 18th and desperate for points to avoid the drop. Mikel Arteta’s squad is high on confidence after reaching the Champions League final midweek. Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyokeres are the players to watch, both in elite scoring form. West Ham manager Nuno Espírito Santo will rely on captain Jarrod Bowen to lead the attack. The Hammers haven’t lost at home since January, making them a dangerous opponent. Follow play-by-play updates of the West Ham vs Arsenal match with us.
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West Ham Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Check Hammers' Starting XI

West Ham Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Check Gunners' Starting XI

West Ham Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Championship Scenario For Gunners

The equation for Arsenal’s Premier League title victory has reached its most critical phase as we enter the final weeks of the 2025-26 season. Currently, the math is straightforward but unforgiving: Arsenal sits at the top of the table with a two-point lead over Manchester City. Because Arsenal has played one game fewer than City (35 games to City’s 36), they effectively control their own destiny. If the Gunners win their remaining three matches—starting with today's clash against West Ham—they will reach 85 points, a total that Manchester City cannot mathematically overtake even if they win their final two fixtures.

However, the margin for error is razor-thin. If Arsenal were to lose today at the London Stadium and Manchester City wins their next match, the lead would evaporate, handing the advantage back to Pep Guardiola’s side due to their superior experience in late-season title races. For Arsenal to be crowned champions without relying on other results, their "Magic Number" is 7 points; two wins and a draw would put them at 83 points, while City can only reach a maximum of 80 points.

The final layer of the equation is the goal difference. Arsenal currently holds a slight edge of +1 over City in that department. Should the two teams finish level on points—which could happen if Arsenal draws twice and loses once while City wins out—the title would be decided by who scores more or concedes less in these final three matchweeks. For Mikel Arteta’s squad, the simplest path to ending their 22-year drought is to treat every remaining minute as a cup final, starting with a victory over the Hammers this evening.

West Ham Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Live Streaming Details

The West Ham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar mobile app and website. The live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels.

West Ham Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Match Details

Competition: Premier League 2025–26 (Matchday 36)

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026

Kick-off: 4:30 PM BST / 9:00 PM IST

Venue: London Stadium, Stratford

Referee: Craig Pawson

West Ham Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Hey There!

Good evening, football lovers. We are building up to the start of the Premier League matchday 36 fixture between West Ham and Arsenal Watch this space for pre-match news and live updates.

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