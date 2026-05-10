West Ham Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Check Starting XI Of Both Teams

West Ham Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Check Hammers' Starting XI
West Ham Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Check Gunners' Starting XI
West Ham Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Championship Scenario For Gunners
The equation for Arsenal’s Premier League title victory has reached its most critical phase as we enter the final weeks of the 2025-26 season. Currently, the math is straightforward but unforgiving: Arsenal sits at the top of the table with a two-point lead over Manchester City. Because Arsenal has played one game fewer than City (35 games to City’s 36), they effectively control their own destiny. If the Gunners win their remaining three matches—starting with today's clash against West Ham—they will reach 85 points, a total that Manchester City cannot mathematically overtake even if they win their final two fixtures.
However, the margin for error is razor-thin. If Arsenal were to lose today at the London Stadium and Manchester City wins their next match, the lead would evaporate, handing the advantage back to Pep Guardiola’s side due to their superior experience in late-season title races. For Arsenal to be crowned champions without relying on other results, their "Magic Number" is 7 points; two wins and a draw would put them at 83 points, while City can only reach a maximum of 80 points.
The final layer of the equation is the goal difference. Arsenal currently holds a slight edge of +1 over City in that department. Should the two teams finish level on points—which could happen if Arsenal draws twice and loses once while City wins out—the title would be decided by who scores more or concedes less in these final three matchweeks. For Mikel Arteta’s squad, the simplest path to ending their 22-year drought is to treat every remaining minute as a cup final, starting with a victory over the Hammers this evening.
West Ham Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Live Streaming Details
The West Ham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar mobile app and website. The live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels.
West Ham Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Match Details
Competition: Premier League 2025–26 (Matchday 36)
Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026
Kick-off: 4:30 PM BST / 9:00 PM IST
Venue: London Stadium, Stratford
Referee: Craig Pawson
West Ham Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Hey There!
Good evening, football lovers. We are building up to the start of the Premier League matchday 36 fixture between West Ham and Arsenal Watch this space for pre-match news and live updates.