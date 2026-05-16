Delhi EOW Busts ₹128 Crore Fake GST Invoicing Racket, Six Arrested

The case was registered by EOW in March 2026 after a victim complained that his Aadhaar card, PAN card, electricity bill, and other documents were misused to create fraudulent GST registrations and companies. Following intensive investigation, raids were conducted on May 15 at multiple locations in Delhi-NCR, leading to the arrests of Raj Kumar Dixit, Amar Kumar, Vibhash Kumar Mitra, Nitin, and two others.