Delhi EOW Busts ₹128 Crore Fake GST Invoicing Racket, Six Arrested

The case was registered by EOW in March 2026 after a victim complained that his Aadhaar card, PAN card, electricity bill, and other documents were misused to create fraudulent GST registrations and companies.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
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Fake GST Invoicing
Fake GST Invoicing
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Delhi EOW dismantles a ₹128 crore fake GST invoicing network involving shell companies and bogus billing without actual goods supply.

  • Six accused arrested following raids on May 15 in Delhi-NCR; several fake firms created using stolen identities and documents.

  • Accused generated fake GST invoices to wrongfully avail Input Tax Credit and cause massive tax evasion, case registered in March 2026.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has busted a large-scale fake GST invoicing racket involving approximately ₹128 crore and arrested six persons.

The accused allegedly operated a network of shell companies and fake firms that generated bogus GST invoices without any actual supply of goods or services. These fake invoices were used to avail wrongful Input Tax Credit (ITC) and facilitate tax evasion.

The case was registered by EOW in March 2026 after a victim complained that his Aadhaar card, PAN card, electricity bill, and other documents were misused to create fraudulent GST registrations and companies. Following intensive investigation, raids were conducted on May 15 at multiple locations in Delhi-NCR, leading to the arrests of Raj Kumar Dixit, Amar Kumar, Vibhash Kumar Mitra, Nitin, and two others.

Police recovered incriminating documents, digital devices, and evidence related to dozens of shell companies during the searches. The racket is believed to have caused significant revenue loss to the exchequer by enabling fraudulent ITC claims and fake billing.

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Further investigation is underway to identify more beneficiaries and trace the flow of funds. Senior officers have said that the probe may reveal involvement of additional accused across states.

This crackdown is part of Delhi Police’s continued drive against economic offences, particularly GST-related frauds that have become increasingly sophisticated.

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