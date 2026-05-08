MS Dhoni Tops Taxpayer List As IT Collects INR 20,000 Crore In Bihar And Jharkhand

Former India cricket captain MS Dhoni emerged as the highest individual taxpayer across Bihar and Jharkhand, with the Income Tax department collecting nearly INR 20,000 crore in FY 2025-26

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Bihar and Jharkhand FY 2025-26 income tax collection MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni batting for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. | Photo: File
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Summary of this article

  • The Income Tax department collected INR 20,000 crore from Bihar and Jharkhand in FY 2025‑26

  • Former India captain MS Dhoni was confirmed as the highest individual taxpayer across both states

  • Corporate taxpayers included Central Coalfields Limited, Bharat Coking Coal Limited, and CMPDI

The Income Tax department's total collection from Jharkhand and Bihar during 2025-2026 was around Rs 20,000 crore, a senior IT official said on Thursday.

Former India cricket team captain M S Dhoni was the highest individual taxpayer combining both the states, he said.

"The total collection from Bihar and Jharkhand during the financial year of 2025-26 was around Rs 20,000 crore, of which Rs 12,000 crore was collected only from Jharkhand," Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Bihar -Jharkhand), Dr D Sudhakara Rao, said while addressing media persons here.

Around 70 per cent of the total collection received through tax deduction at source (TDS), he said.

Rao said, "M S Dhoni was the highest individual taxpayer combining Bihar and Jharkhand during the previous financial year."

He, however, refrained from disclosing his net tax return.

Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) and CMPDI were among the highest taxpayers among corporates, another official said.

"During the previous financial year, the mining activity was a bit affected due to heavy rains, which impacted the collection. We hope to exceed the Rs 20,000 crore mark in tax collection during the current financial year," Rao said.

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He added that there are around 5.5 crore PAN card holders in Bihar and Jharkhand, of which only 40 lakh file returns.

Earlier, Rao held a meeting with the IT officers regarding the new Income Tax Act, 2025, which comes into effect from April 1, replacing the six-decade-old Income Tax Act, 1961. More than 100 officers from both states participated in the meeting.

"The new Act marks a shift towards greater clarity and ease of compliance through simple language, a streamlined structure and a reader-friendly presentation, without altering the underlying tax policy," Rao said.

He said several outreach programmes would be conducted in Bihar and Jharkhand to spread awareness and detail the nitty-gritty of the new tax among the bankers, PSUs and others.

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