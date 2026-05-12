Will PM Modi’s Austerity Call Affect IPL 2026? See What It Costs To Conduct One Indian Premier League Match

A laser show lights up the sky during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India, Monday, May 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

A laser show lights up the sky during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India, Monday, May 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia