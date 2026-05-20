No Longer a Twelfth Man: Bihar Cricket’s Journey from Administrative Turmoil to Ranji Elite with Sooryavanshi

The stint at Ojha’s academy gave the young Sooryavanshi a chance to understand his game and evolve into the cricketer that he is today. Of course, guidance from the likes of Rahul Dravid and Kumar Sangakkara at Rajasthan Royals gave more heft to his already exceptional prowess. But the fact remains that here was a home-bred talent from Bihar who could take on the best. This can be the game-changer for Bihar cricket as it gives hope to young cricketers from the region that they need not leave home and hearth to make it good in their sport. And once they reach a certain level, then the BCCI or IPL franchise talent scouts can always pick them up for advanced training and then give them the big stage to perform.