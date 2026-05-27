SRH Vs RR LIVE Streaming, IPL 2026 Eliminator: When And Where To Watch Today's Knockout Match

SRH will face RR in the Eliminator clash of IPL 2026 at the Mullanpur Stadium, New Chandigarh
SRH beat RR by 5 wickets in their last match of IPL 2026
The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India
Second-title hopes will be at stake as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a do-or-die Eliminator clash of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on Wednesday, May 27.
SRH were off to a slow start in the league stage, winning just one of their first four matches, but picked up steam from there and eventually ended up in the 3rd spot with 18 points. The arrival of regular skipper Pat Cummins in the last 7 matches also made a big difference as they went on to win five out of those.
On the other hand, RR had a contrasting journey to the playoff stage. They started with a bang with four straight wins at the start. Then a loss against the same SRH derailed their campaign as they went on to lose six of their next eight games. Consecutive wins in the last two league matches made sure they made a last-gasp entry into the final four.
Battle Of The Top-Order
SRH arguably posses the most destructive top-order of the tournament in the form of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, and Ishan Kishan, whereas RR also have the devastating opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the helm of their batting order, especially the 15-year-old teen prodigy, who has carved a reputation for himself at such a young age.
While the bowling front of both teams looks equally matched, it's their middle-order batting that could make the difference in this high-stakes clash.
SRH's middle-order looks more reliable than that of RR as they have Heinrich Klaasen, who has churned out runs in excess of 600 while batting at the No.4 spot, which is a remarkable achievement in this format of the game. On the other hand, RR's middle-order doesn't look settled, while their skipper, Riyan Parag, struggled for form throughout the league stage.
SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator: LIVE Streaming
When and where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2026 Eliminator be played?
The IPL 2026 Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will be played on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at the Mullanpur Stadium in New Chandigarh. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Eliminator?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Eliminator will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the JioHotstar app and website.