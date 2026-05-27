SRH Vs RR LIVE Streaming, IPL 2026 Eliminator: When And Where To Watch Today's Knockout Match

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Outlook Sports Desk
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SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: Get live streaming information for the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, scheduled for Wednesday, 27 May, 2026, at the Mullanpur Stadium, New Chandigarh

SRH Vs RR LIVE Streaming, IPL 2026 Eliminator
RR will take on SRH in Eliminator of IPL 2026 at the Mullanpur Stadium on Wednesday, 27 May, 2026. AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • SRH will face RR in the Eliminator clash of IPL 2026 at the Mullanpur Stadium, New Chandigarh

  • SRH beat RR by 5 wickets in their last match of IPL 2026

  • The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India

Second-title hopes will be at stake as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a do-or-die Eliminator clash of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on Wednesday, May 27.

SRH were off to a slow start in the league stage, winning just one of their first four matches, but picked up steam from there and eventually ended up in the 3rd spot with 18 points. The arrival of regular skipper Pat Cummins in the last 7 matches also made a big difference as they went on to win five out of those.

On the other hand, RR had a contrasting journey to the playoff stage. They started with a bang with four straight wins at the start. Then a loss against the same SRH derailed their campaign as they went on to lose six of their next eight games. Consecutive wins in the last two league matches made sure they made a last-gasp entry into the final four.

Battle Of The Top-Order

SRH arguably posses the most destructive top-order of the tournament in the form of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, and Ishan Kishan, whereas RR also have the devastating opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the helm of their batting order, especially the 15-year-old teen prodigy, who has carved a reputation for himself at such a young age.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players enter the ground before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Hyderabad, Telangana. - | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad. - AP Photo
Heinrich Klaasen in action against RCB in IPL 2026 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. - IPL/X
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. - | Photo: AP

While the bowling front of both teams looks equally matched, it's their middle-order batting that could make the difference in this high-stakes clash.

SRH's middle-order looks more reliable than that of RR as they have Heinrich Klaasen, who has churned out runs in excess of 600 while batting at the No.4 spot, which is a remarkable achievement in this format of the game. On the other hand, RR's middle-order doesn't look settled, while their skipper, Riyan Parag, struggled for form throughout the league stage.

SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator: LIVE Streaming

Q

When and where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2026 Eliminator be played?

A

The IPL 2026 Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will be played on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at the Mullanpur Stadium in New Chandigarh. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Q

Where to watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Eliminator?

A

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Eliminator will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the JioHotstar app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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