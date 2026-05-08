West Ham United Vs Arsenal Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: Preview, H2H, Team News – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Arsenal take on the Hammers in the EPL on Sunday
A victory for the Gunners could boost their chances of a first EPL title since 2004
Hammers' defeat could prove detrimental in their pursuit to stay up
Relegation-threatened West Ham United welcome league leaders Arsenal in the matchweek 36 contest of the 2025-26 English Premier League on Sunday, May 10. The WHU vs AFC clash will be played at the London Stadium.
The Hammers come into this fixture on the back of a 3-0 defeat against Brentford and will hope for a positive outcome on home turf. With Tottenham winning against Aston Villa, the pressure is back on West Ham as they take on Championship-chasing Gunners.
Arsenal are through to the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 final after beating Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals. They will face PSG in the final in Budapest on May 30. Gunners know a victory on Sunday could hand them the title initiative despite Man City's positive result.
West Ham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26: H2H Record
Total matches: 154
West Ham won: 38
Arsenal won: 75
Draws: 41
West Ham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26: Team News
West Ham United have all their squad members fit and ready to be in action. As for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta confirmed that he has a full-fit squad barring Mikel Merino and Jurrien Timber.
EPL 2025-26 Points Table
West Ham United vs Arsenal, Premier League: Live Streaming
When and where is the West Ham United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 match being played?
The West Ham United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, May 10, 2026, at the London Stadium. The match will kick off at 9pm IST.
Where to watch the West Ham United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 match live on TV and Online?
The West Ham United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 match will be televised live on the Star Sports channels in India. For live streaming, catch the action on the JioHotstar app and website.