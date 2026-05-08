West Ham United Vs Arsenal Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: Preview, H2H, Team News – All You Need To Know

West Ham United Vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26: Know all about the WHUFC vs AFC match, including preview, lineups, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

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Chelsea vs Arsenal Carabao Cup leg match-Mikel Arteta
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta reacts after the English League Cup semifinal first leg soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Arsenal take on the Hammers in the EPL on Sunday

  • A victory for the Gunners could boost their chances of a first EPL title since 2004

  • Hammers' defeat could prove detrimental in their pursuit to stay up

Relegation-threatened West Ham United welcome league leaders Arsenal in the matchweek 36 contest of the 2025-26 English Premier League on Sunday, May 10. The WHU vs AFC clash will be played at the London Stadium.

The Hammers come into this fixture on the back of a 3-0 defeat against Brentford and will hope for a positive outcome on home turf. With Tottenham winning against Aston Villa, the pressure is back on West Ham as they take on Championship-chasing Gunners.

Arsenal are through to the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 final after beating Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals. They will face PSG in the final in Budapest on May 30. Gunners know a victory on Sunday could hand them the title initiative despite Man City's positive result.

West Ham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26: H2H Record

  • Total matches: 154

  • West Ham won: 38

  • Arsenal won: 75

  • Draws: 41

West Ham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26: Team News

West Ham United have all their squad members fit and ready to be in action. As for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta confirmed that he has a full-fit squad barring Mikel Merino and Jurrien Timber.

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EPL 2025-26 Points Table

West Ham United vs Arsenal, Premier League: Live Streaming

Q

When and where is the West Ham United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 match being played?

A

The West Ham United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, May 10, 2026, at the London Stadium. The match will kick off at 9pm IST.

Q

Where to watch the West Ham United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 match live on TV and Online?

A

The West Ham United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 match will be televised live on the Star Sports channels in India. For live streaming, catch the action on the JioHotstar app and website.

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