Brentford 3-0 West Ham, English Premier League 2025-26: Bees End Drought With Dominant Home Win

Brentford ended their six-game winless run in the English Premier League 2025-26 with a dominant 3-0 win over West Ham United at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday. The breakthrough came in the 15th minute, when Konstantinos Mavropanos inadvertently turned the ball into his own net after Michael Kayode's effort struck the post and ricocheted off him. Mavropanos found the back of the net at the other end six minutes later, but but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR check. Brentford doubled their lead in the 54th minute, as Igor Thiago converted from the penalty spot after El Hadji Malick Diouf fouled Dango Ouattara. Mikkel Damsgaard added a third in the 82nd minute to seal the victory.

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Brentford vs West Ham United Brentford Premier League soccer-Konstantinos Mavropanos
West Ham United's Konstantinos Mavropanos, left, looks dejected with teammates following the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and West Ham United in London. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
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Brentford vs West Ham United Brentford Premier League soccer-Tomas Soucek
West Ham United's Tomas Soucek, right, reacts following the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and West Ham United, in London. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
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Brentford vs West Ham United Brentford Premier League soccer-Igor Thiago
Brentford's Igor Thiago scores his sides second goal from the penalty spot during their English Premier League soccer match against West Ham in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Brentford vs West Ham United Brentford Premier League soccer-Pablo
West Ham United's Pablo, left, and Brentford's Sepp van den Berg battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Brentford vs West Ham United Brentford Premier League soccer-Konstantinos Mavropano,
West Ham United's Konstantinos Mavropano, right, s scores an own goal to gift Brentford the lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and West Ham United, in London. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
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Brentford vs West Ham United Brentford Premier League soccer-Konstantinos Mavropanos
West Ham United's Konstantinos Mavropanos scores an own goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Brentford in London. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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Brentford vs West Ham United Brentford Premier League soccer-Konstantinos Mavropanos
West Ham United's Konstantinos Mavropanos celebrates scoring only to see his effort ruled out by VAR during their English Premier League soccer match against Brentford in London. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
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