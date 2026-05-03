Brentford 3-0 West Ham, English Premier League 2025-26: Bees End Drought With Dominant Home Win
Brentford ended their six-game winless run in the English Premier League 2025-26 with a dominant 3-0 win over West Ham United at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday. The breakthrough came in the 15th minute, when Konstantinos Mavropanos inadvertently turned the ball into his own net after Michael Kayode's effort struck the post and ricocheted off him. Mavropanos found the back of the net at the other end six minutes later, but but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR check. Brentford doubled their lead in the 54th minute, as Igor Thiago converted from the penalty spot after El Hadji Malick Diouf fouled Dango Ouattara. Mikkel Damsgaard added a third in the 82nd minute to seal the victory.
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