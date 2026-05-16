Coco Gauff Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Italian Open 2026 Final: When, Where To Watch Today’s Summit Clash?

Coco Gauff Vs Elina Svitolina, Italian Open 2026 Final: Get live streaming details and preview for the WTA Italian Open 2026 final between Coco Gauff and Elina Svitolina on Saturday, May 16, at the Foro Italico sports complex in Rome, Italy

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Coco Gauff Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Italian Open 2026 Final Preview
United States' Coco Gauff hits a backhand to Romania's Sorana Cirstea during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Thursday, May 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Coco Gauff takes on Elina Svitolina in the Italian Open women’s singles final on Saturday, 16 May at 8:30 pm IST at the Foro Italico

  • Gauff reached the final after battling through several tough matches, while Svitolina enters after impressive wins over Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek

  • The match will be streamed live in India on FanCode app and the FanCode website

Coco Gauff will face Elina Svitolina on Saturday, 16 May at 8:30 pm IST in the women’s singles final of the Italian Open at the Foro Italico.

Gauff entered Rome after early exits in Stuttgart and Madrid and looked in trouble again when she was pushed to the brink by Solana Sierra. But the American fought through that scare and built momentum, winning tense matches against Iva Jovic and Mirra Andreeva before cruising past Sorana Cîrstea in the semifinal.

Svitolina also arrived without much buzz after an early loss in Madrid, but the extra break helped her reset. The two-time Rome champion has looked composed all week and made a strong statement by beating both Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek on her way to the final.

Gauff is seeking her first Rome title after finishing runner-up last year, while Svitolina is chasing a third crown in the Italian capital. The Ukrainian leads their head-to-head 3-2 and has already beaten Gauff twice this season, setting up a tightly balanced final.

Coco Gauff Vs Elina Svitolina, Italian Open 2026 Final: Live Streaming

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Q

When to watch Coco Gauff vs Elina Svitolina, Italian Open 2026 final?

A

The women’s singles final between Coco Gauff and Elina Svitolina will be played on Saturday, 16 May, with the match scheduled to start at 8:30 pm IST at the Foro Italico as part of the Italian Open women’s singles final.

Q

Where to watch Coco Gauff vs Elina Svitolina, Italian Open 2026 final?

A

The Italian Open final between Coco Gauff and Elina Svitolina will be available for live streaming on FanCode app and the FanCode website.

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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