Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina, WTA Italian Open 2026: Ukrainian Star Sets Up Final Date With Coco Gauff
Elina Svitolina survived a three-set showdown to beat Iga Swiatek in their Italian Open 2026 women's singles semi-final at the Foro Italico, Rome, on Thursday (May 14). In a clash of former champions, the 31-year-old Ukrainian took the first set, but conceded the second to the three-time champion from Poland. In the final set, Svitolina -- the winner in the 2017 and 2018 editions -- saved all five break points to seal a 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 win. She will face American Coco Gauff, who defeated Sorana Cirstea of Romania in straight sets (6-4, 6-3), in the title clash. After the Rome final, both Gauff and Svitolina will compete in the French Open as seeded players, 4th and 8th, respectively. Gauff will enter the clay court Grand Slam at Roland Garros as the defending champion, while Svitolina is a five-time quarter-finalist.
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