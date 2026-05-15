Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina, WTA Italian Open 2026: Ukrainian Star Sets Up Final Date With Coco Gauff

Elina Svitolina survived a three-set showdown to beat Iga Swiatek in their Italian Open 2026 women's singles semi-final at the Foro Italico, Rome, on Thursday (May 14). In a clash of former champions, the 31-year-old Ukrainian took the first set, but conceded the second to the three-time champion from Poland. In the final set, Svitolina -- the winner in the 2017 and 2018 editions -- saved all five break points to seal a 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 win. She will face American Coco Gauff, who defeated Sorana Cirstea of Romania in straight sets (6-4, 6-3), in the title clash. After the Rome final, both Gauff and Svitolina will compete in the French Open as seeded players, 4th and 8th, respectively. Gauff will enter the clay court Grand Slam at Roland Garros as the defending champion, while Svitolina is a five-time quarter-finalist.

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Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina Italian open 2026
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina returns the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina WTA Italian Open 2026 semi-final
Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Swiatek Svitolina head to head
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina returns the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Swiatek vs Svitolina Rome semi-final
Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Rome Masters tennis 2026
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina returns the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Swiatek vs Svitolina tennis photos
Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Swiatek vs Svitolina tennis
Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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