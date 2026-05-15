Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina, WTA Italian Open 2026: Ukrainian Star Sets Up Final Date With Coco Gauff

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina returns the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

1/6 Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini





2/6 Ukraine's Elina Svitolina returns the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini





3/6 Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini





4/6 Ukraine's Elina Svitolina returns the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini





5/6 Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini





6/6 Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini





