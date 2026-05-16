BAN Vs PAK Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Pakistan Bowling First, Babar Azam Returns To Squad

BAN Vs PAK Live Score, 2nd Test: Bangladesh face Pakistan in the crucial second Test at Sylhet as hosts chase a historic series win and visitors seek a strong comeback

D
Deepak Joshi
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BAN Vs PAK Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Pakistan Bowling First, Babar Azam Returns To Squad
SA vs PAK 2nd test Day 1: Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas and Babar Azam celebrate the wicket of South Africa's Wiaan Mulder | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
Bangladesh will look to seal another historic Test series win over Pakistan when the two teams clash in the second Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday. The hosts enter the contest with massive confidence after their dominant 104-run victory in the opening Test at Mirpur, where Najmul Hossain Shanto starred with 188 runs across both innings while Nahid Rana’s fiery pace exposed Pakistan’s batting weaknesses. Pakistan, meanwhile, have recalled Babar Azam in a bid to revive the struggling middle order and level the series. The Sylhet surface is expected to assist batters early before bringing spinners heavily into play from Day 3 onward, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam likely to play major roles again. However, weather could become a huge factor, with rain predicted across multiple days of the Test match.
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Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: PAK Strikes Early

A brilliant start for Pakistan in the must-win Test as Mohammad Abbas dismissed Mahmudul Hasan Joy for a duck on the 2nd ball of the first over of the match. Abbas bowls beautifully in the corridor of uncertainty with the ball seaming away a tad, and Joy was stuck on the crease and ended up pushing the ball tentatively, with the ball taking the edge and falling into the hands of Salman Ali Agha in the second slip.

BAN 17/1 (3)

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Playing XIs

Pakistan (Playing XI): Azan Awais, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Abdullah Fazal, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Khurram Shahzad, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Toss Update

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Squads

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Amite Hasan

Pakistan: Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Fazal, Shan Masood(c), Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Noman Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Babar Azam, Amad Butt, Sajid Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Ghazi Ghori

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Good Morning!

Hello, Test cricket fans! We are back with another live blog as Bangladesh take on Pakistan in the 2nd Test Day 1 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Stay tuned for live updates throughout the day.

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