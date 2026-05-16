BAN Vs PAK Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Pakistan Bowling First, Babar Azam Returns To Squad

SA vs PAK 2nd test Day 1: Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas and Babar Azam celebrate the wicket of South Africa's Wiaan Mulder | Photo: AP/Halden Krog

Bangladesh will look to seal another historic Test series win over Pakistan when the two teams clash in the second Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday. The hosts enter the contest with massive confidence after their dominant 104-run victory in the opening Test at Mirpur, where Najmul Hossain Shanto starred with 188 runs across both innings while Nahid Rana’s fiery pace exposed Pakistan’s batting weaknesses. Pakistan, meanwhile, have recalled Babar Azam in a bid to revive the struggling middle order and level the series. The Sylhet surface is expected to assist batters early before bringing spinners heavily into play from Day 3 onward, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam likely to play major roles again. However, weather could become a huge factor, with rain predicted across multiple days of the Test match.

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16 May 2026, 09:49:23 am IST Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: PAK Strikes Early A brilliant start for Pakistan in the must-win Test as Mohammad Abbas dismissed Mahmudul Hasan Joy for a duck on the 2nd ball of the first over of the match. Abbas bowls beautifully in the corridor of uncertainty with the ball seaming away a tad, and Joy was stuck on the crease and ended up pushing the ball tentatively, with the ball taking the edge and falling into the hands of Salman Ali Agha in the second slip. BAN 17/1 (3)

16 May 2026, 09:19:49 am IST Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Playing XIs Pakistan (Playing XI): Azan Awais, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Abdullah Fazal, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Khurram Shahzad, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana

16 May 2026, 09:19:49 am IST Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Toss Update Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first.

16 May 2026, 08:46:34 am IST Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Squads Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Amite Hasan Pakistan: Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Fazal, Shan Masood(c), Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Noman Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Babar Azam, Amad Butt, Sajid Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Ghazi Ghori