BAN Vs PAK Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Pakistan Bowling First, Babar Azam Returns To Squad

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: PAK Strikes Early
A brilliant start for Pakistan in the must-win Test as Mohammad Abbas dismissed Mahmudul Hasan Joy for a duck on the 2nd ball of the first over of the match. Abbas bowls beautifully in the corridor of uncertainty with the ball seaming away a tad, and Joy was stuck on the crease and ended up pushing the ball tentatively, with the ball taking the edge and falling into the hands of Salman Ali Agha in the second slip.
BAN 17/1 (3)
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Playing XIs
Pakistan (Playing XI): Azan Awais, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Abdullah Fazal, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Khurram Shahzad, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Toss Update
Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Squads
Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Amite Hasan
Pakistan: Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Fazal, Shan Masood(c), Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Noman Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Babar Azam, Amad Butt, Sajid Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Ghazi Ghori