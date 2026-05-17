IPL 2026: RCB Become First Team To Qualify For Playoffs With Breezy Win Over PBKS

With the victory in Dharamsala, Royal Challengers Bengaluru moved to 18 points, which are enough for them to ensure a top-four finish in the IPL 2026 league phase

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Outlook Sports Desk
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IPL 2026: RCB Become First Team To Qualify For Playoffs With Breezy Win Over PBKS
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates after his team won the match against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League in Dharamsala. Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings by 23 runs

  • RCB strengthen grip on table summit with 18 points

  • Bengaluru frontrunners for top-two finish in league phase

It's official. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have become the first team to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs.

ALSO READ: PBKS Vs RCB Highlights

RCB beat the struggling Punjab Kings by a comfortable 23-run margin at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday (May 17) to move to 18 points, which are enough for them to ensure a top-four ending in the league phase. Bengaluru strengthened their grip on the top spot with the win, and are frontrunners for a top-two finish that would guarantee them a place in Qualifier 1.

IPL 2026 Points Table After Match 61

PosTeamPldWLNRPtsNRR
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru13940181.065
2Gujarat Titans13850160.4
3Sunrisers Hyderabad12750140.331
4Punjab Kings13661130.227
5Rajasthan Royals11650120.082
6Chennai Super Kings12660120.027
7Kolkata Knight Riders1256111-0.038
8Delhi Capitals1257010-0.993
9Mumbai Indians124808-0.504
10Lucknow Super Giants124808-0.701

Teams that play in the first qualifier get two bites of the cherry, in that they can lose the match and still have the chance to enter the final via the Eliminator. Sides placed third and fourth in the league stage will lock horns in Qualifier 2, and will need to win that game to advance to the Eliminator.

IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures

Qualifier 1: Dharamsala, May 26

Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27

Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29

Final: Ahmedabad, May 31

Q

Have RCB qualified for IPL 2026 playoffs?

A

Yes, RCB have qualified for IPL 2026 playoffs.

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Q

How did RCB qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs?

A

RCB got to 18 points after beating Punjab Kings in Dharamsala, which ensured a top-four finish in the league stage for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

Q

Can Punjab Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs?

A

Yes, Punjab Kings have an outside chance of qualifying for IPL 2026 playoffs if they win their last league game against Lucknow Super Giants and other results go their way.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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