India Rejects Hague Arbitration Ruling On Indus Treaty Projects In J&K

India on Saturday trashed a ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague regarding certain hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir, which Pakistan had objected to under the framework of the Indus Waters Treaty.



Rejecting the ruling, New Delhi stated that its choice to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in "abeyance" is still in effect.





India has been arguing that the Court of Arbitration (CoA) was "illegally constituted" to investigate the case.