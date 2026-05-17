Bandi Sanjay’s Son Arrested in POCSO Case, Sent to Judicial Custody

Based on reliable information, the Special Operations Team (SOT) of the Cyberabad police eventually apprehended Bageerath at Manchirevula, within the Narsingi police limits, and took him into custody on Saturday night. After that, he was moved to the police station at Petbasheerabad.



The investigating officer questioned Bageerath in front of "panch witnesses," or impartial citizens. "The accused admitted to having committed the offence. Hence, the IO arrested him," the release said.



Bageerath was brought before a court after a medical examination, and the magistrate remanded him to judicial detention.