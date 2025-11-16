Bandi Sanjay Kumar Targets Hindu Vote Bank, Criticises Non-BJP Parties In Telangana

Bandi Sanjay Kumar vows to make Telangana’s 80% Hindus a key vote bank.
He criticises non-BJP parties for allegedly appeasing the 12% Muslim population.
The minister praises Pawan Kalyan for promoting sanatana dharma and influencing reconversions.
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday accused non-BJP parties of trying to appease the Muslim community in Telangana and expressed his aim to consolidate the Hindu population as a key political vote bank.
Speaking at a ‘Karthika Vana Bhojanalu’ event organised by the Kapu community, Sanjay Kumar said the state’s 12 per cent Muslim population is being targeted by rival parties. “My aim is to make the 80 per cent Hindus in Telangana a vote bank. I will create an atmosphere where every political party should think about Hindus,” he asserted, reported PTI.
Sanjay Kumar clarified that he is not insulting followers of other religions, including Muslims and Christians, and expressed his desire to see 'Hindu dharma' flourish.
Referring to previous police cases registered against him, he stated he would continue his efforts for the promotion of 'Hindu dharma'.
The minister also commended Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for supporting 'sanatana dharma', noting that Hindus who had converted to other religions in Andhra Pradesh are now reconsidering their choices due to Kalyan’s influence.
Calling on members of the Kapu community, Sanjay Kumar urged them to prioritise working for the nation above all else, PTI reported.
