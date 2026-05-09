POCSO Case Filed Against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Son; Accused Alleges Extortion

Summary of this article
A case under the POCSO Act has been registered against the son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar following allegations of sexual harassment
Bhageerath also complained to the police in Karimnagar that the girl's family threatened him to marry her and demanded money if disagrees
Out of fear, he paid Rs 50,000 to the girl's father, but they demanded Rs five crore, Bhageerath alleged in the complaint
A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar following allegations of sexual harassment made by a minor girl and her family, police said.
According to the complaint filed by the 17-year-old girl’s mother, the minister’s son, Bhageerath, was in a relationship with the teenager and allegedly sexually harassed her. Police said the relationship between the two had reportedly begun around seven to eight months ago.
Officials said the girl, who is a student, is yet to be examined as part of the investigation.
Meanwhile, Bhageerath filed a separate complaint with police in Karimnagar, alleging extortion and criminal intimidation by the girl and her parents. Based on his complaint, an FIR was also registered.
In his complaint, Bhageerath claimed that after becoming acquainted with the girl, he was invited to family functions and group gatherings by her family. Believing them to be trustworthy, he accompanied them on visits to several holy places as part of a friends’ group, he alleged.
Bhageerath further claimed that the girl and her parents later pressured him to marry her, but he refused the proposal. Following this, the family allegedly demanded money and threatened to implicate him in false cases if he failed to comply.
He alleged that out of fear, he paid Rs 50,000 to the girl’s father, but the family later demanded Rs 5 crore. Bhageerath also claimed that the girl’s mother threatened to commit suicide if the demand was not met.
Police said investigations into both complaints are underway.