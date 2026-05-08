3-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Staff At Private School In Delhi’s Janakpuri

Summary of this article
A three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a staff member at a private school in Janakpuri, west Delhi.
Police registered a case under rape and POCSO provisions after the mother’s complaint on May 1.
The accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody but granted bail on May 7.
A three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a staff member at a private school in west Delhi’s Janakpuri, an official said on Friday.
The incident came to light on May 1 when the child’s mother lodged a complaint at Janakpuri police station, alleging that her daughter was assaulted during school hours by a member of the school staff.
According to PTI, based on the complaint, police registered a case under section 64(1) (punishment for rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provision 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. PTI reported that the child was able to identify the accused, leading to his arrest. He was later produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody.
(With inputs from PTI)