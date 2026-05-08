3-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Staff At Private School In Delhi’s Janakpuri

Police arrest accused after mother’s complaint; accused granted bail despite prosecution opposition.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
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Delhi school rape, Janakpuri school assault, 3 year old girl raped Delhi
PTI reported that the child was able to identify the accused, leading to his arrest. He was later produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody. Photo: File photo; Representative image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • A three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a staff member at a private school in Janakpuri, west Delhi.

  • Police registered a case under rape and POCSO provisions after the mother’s complaint on May 1.

  • The accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody but granted bail on May 7.

A three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a staff member at a private school in west Delhi’s Janakpuri, an official said on Friday.

The incident came to light on May 1 when the child’s mother lodged a complaint at Janakpuri police station, alleging that her daughter was assaulted during school hours by a member of the school staff.

According to PTI, based on the complaint, police registered a case under section 64(1) (punishment for rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provision 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. PTI reported that the child was able to identify the accused, leading to his arrest. He was later produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody.

Police in a statement said the accused was granted bail on May 7 by a court in Dwarka. "The bail was granted despite strong opposition from the prosecution," it said. "Further action shall be taken after receipt and examination of the court order, which is still awaited," the statement read.

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PTI reported, further action will follow once the court order is received and examined.

(With inputs from PTI)

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