Bombay High Court Rules: Marriage To Minor Offers No Protection From POCSO Rape Charges

Consent of a minor is irrelevant under POCSO; the Act's core aim is to shield children under 18 from sexual exploitation, regardless of relational claims.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bombay High Court Bombay High Court initiates contempt proceedings Bombay High Court
Bombay High Court | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bombay High Court ruled that marrying a minor does not exempt the accused from rape charges under the POCSO Act, dismissing a plea to quash an FIR.

  • Consent of a minor is irrelevant under POCSO, which prioritizes protecting children under 18 from sexual exploitation, regardless of subsequent marriage or childbirth.

  • The verdict reinforces strict enforcement against child marriage, highlighting its risks and aligning with broader judicial efforts to uphold child protection laws.

The Bombay High Court has firmly stated that marrying a minor girl cannot serve as a shield against rape charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Nagpur bench of the court dismissed a petition by a 29-year-old man seeking to quash an FIR against him and his family, despite the victim's subsequent marriage to the accused and the birth of their child.

Acccoridng to the hindu, the case stems from an FIR registered by Akola police in July 2025 against the man and his relatives under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), POCSO Act, and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. The 17-year-old victim was allegedly subjected to forceful sexual assault while still a minor, leading to her elopement and marriage with the accused when she turned 18. The FIR came to light after reports of the victim's delivery of a baby boy surfaced, prompting police intervention.

The accused argued that the relationship was consensual, the marriage was legally registered post-majority, and the couple's child underscored their commitment, warranting quashing of the FIR to avoid family disruption. The victim herself appeared before the court, expressing no objection to dropping the case. However, Justices Urmila Joshi-Phalke and N.D. Deshpande rejected the plea, emphasizing that consent is irrelevant under POCSO for individuals below 18.

Related Content
Related Content

"The primary objective of the POCSO Act is to protect all children below the age of 18 from sexual assault, harassment, and child pornography, and to provide a supportive environment for such victims," the bench observed in its September 26 order. The court highlighted the accused's knowledge of the girl's minority status at the time of the alleged offenses, noting, "He ought to have waited till she attained 18 years of age. Taking her away from her legal custody itself constitutes an offense."

This decision aligns with the Supreme Court's stance in the 2025 Right to Privacy of Adolescents case, where the Union government opposed lowering the age of consent, arguing it would undermine POCSO's societal mandate. The bench also drew attention to the broader perils of child marriage and teenage pregnancy, which perpetuate cycles of exploitation and health risks for young girls.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score, ODI WC 2025: Play To Resume Soon, Maximum Overs Reduced To 48

  2. Google Celebrates ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Opener With Vibrant Doodle

  3. NZ Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Rachin Ravindra Injury Blow For New Zealand

  4. Asia Cup 2025: 'I Am Ashamed' - WC-winning Cricketer Syed Kirmani Criticises Politics Mixing With Sport

  5. IND-W Vs SL-W, Live Action In Pictures: See Best Photos From Guwahati

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Fabian Marozsan, China Open: How World No. 2 Set Up Semis Clash With Alex De Minaur

  3. Daniil Medvedev Vs Alexander Zverev, China Open: Russian Topples Second Seed To Enter Semis

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Casper Ruud to Reach Japan Open Final After First Set Scare

  5. Iga Swiatek Through To Round Of 16 At China Open After Camila Osorio Retires Hurt

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Prashant Kishor’s Corruption Offensive: Strategy or Political Gamble in Bihar?

  2. Three Day Internet Blackout In Bareilly Cripples Trade, Banking, And Healthcare

  3. Mumbai On High Alert As Heavy Rains Kill 10 Across State, Schools In Palghar Shut Today

  4. Spiti Becomes India’s First Cold Desert Reserve Under UNESCO

  5. Goa Rain Forecast: Yellow Alert in Effect as Heavy Showers Continue Through October

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  3. Mahesh Manjrekar's First Wife Deepa Mehta Passes Away, Son Satya Shares Heartfelt Tribute

  4. Shrimad Ramayan’s 8-Year-Old Actor Veer Sharma And His Brother Die In Kota Apartment Fire

  5. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

US News

  1. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  4. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  5. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

World News

  1. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  2. World's Tallest Bridge Opens In China, Cuts Travel Time To Two Minutes From Two Hours

  3. Trump And Netanyahu Unveil Gaza Peace Deal, Pledging No Israeli Occupation

  4. Typhoon Bualoi: Deadly Storm Devastates Vietnam After Philippines Rampage

  5. Moldova Votes In Pivotal Election Amid Claims Of Russian Meddling

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quettad, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick