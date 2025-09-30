Bombay High Court Rules: Marriage To Minor Offers No Protection From POCSO Rape Charges

"The primary objective of the POCSO Act is to protect all children below the age of 18 from sexual assault, harassment, and child pornography, and to provide a supportive environment for such victims," the bench observed in its September 26 order. The court highlighted the accused's knowledge of the girl's minority status at the time of the alleged offenses, noting, "He ought to have waited till she attained 18 years of age. Taking her away from her legal custody itself constitutes an offense."