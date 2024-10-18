What Are The New Guidelines Formed By SC To Eradicate 'Social Evil' Of Child Marriages

Terming child marriages as a "social evil" and its commission a "criminal offence", the top court said that despite the near-universal agreement on its ills , its commission and prevalence have been "sobering". Photo: File image for representation only

Terming child marriages as a "social evil" and its commission a "criminal offence", the top court said that despite the near-universal agreement on its ills , its commission and prevalence have been "sobering". Photo: File image for representation only